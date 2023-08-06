Tonight, any remaining storms from this afternoon will continue to slide off to the east. The risk for any severe weather will also diminish this evening with the loss of the sun. As the storms move eastward, we will see more breaks develop tonight into the pre-dawn hours for Monday morning. We’ll maintain a mostly cloudy night with lows in the middle 60s.

Monday starts off with a few isolated showers to begin the morning commute. A tiny break will develop for the late morning before a line of thunderstorms arrive in the afternoon. The best timing of any severe activity will be between 1 PM to 8 PM as the line crosses. At this time, all modes of severe weather are on the table, including damaging winds, hail, high-water issues, and even an isolated tornado. Make sure you remain weather aware for Monday and find different ways to get the latest updates, including downloading our StormTracker 59 app.

Tuesday will see a morning filled with cloudy skies. Sunshine will be tough to come by for the morning commute until better chances arrive in the afternoon, which only helps our afternoon highs get into the middle 70s. Showers will linger, with the best chances being east of the I-77 corridor during the morning. These showers will gradually diminish as we approach dinnertime.

Wednesday starts the morning off with some fog across the mountains. Overall, Wednesday will be a good day to recover from the past few days as we see sunny skies. Past the evening, we’ll see clouds increase, as a new weather system brings showers overnight. The hints of sun we do see will help our temperatures make a run for the upper 70s.

Thursday sees the morning under cloudy skies and passing showers. These showers will continue throughout most of our Thursday, but we will also see plenty of breaks during this time. For anyone who is interested to attend the start of the State Fair of West Virginia, pack an umbrella just in case as afternoon highs rise into the upper 70s.

Friday morning will be a foggy morning, especially for areas that saw showers on Thursday. The fog will burn off as we get closer to noon, and the mixture of sun and clouds will help us get into the low 80s. An afternoon thunderstorm or two will persist on Friday, but we’ll see lots of sunshine.

Saturday begins the weekend with a mild and muggy morning in the 60s. This will be followed with a partly sunny day as afternoon highs climb back into the low 80s. The heat and humidity will combine to form up some afternoon thunderstorms. However, these storms will decrease as we lose any daytime heating in the evening.

Sunday sees a partly cloudy morning along with some patchy fog. Moving past the morning, we’ll see chances of sunshine spring up as afternoon highs rise into the 80s under a muggy feel. While an isolated storm or two will linger during the afternoon, most to everyone will enjoy a dry day and sunny day for Sunday.

In your extended forecast, a summertime pattern remains for both West Virginia and Virginia. We’ll see afternoon highs remain in the 80s with humidity levels staying on the muggy side. Both will have the chance to spark off afternoon showers and storms heading into the next work week. If you have plans to head out to the state fair, pack the rain jacket and remember to follow our StormTracker 59 app for a look into our interactive radar.

