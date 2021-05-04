Strong to Severe Storms Possible Today

Tuesday we spend in between fronts, but it does little to lower our rain chances. With plenty of moisture in place, temperatures back in the 70s, severe weather is a possibility again. We will see rounds of storms. One in the morning and then more during the late afternoon.

During the day our region is under a level 1 of 5 risk for severe weather. We’re watching for strong winds, small hail, and isolated flooding to be our main threats. Flooding will be a bigger concern further north and west, but everyone should monitor their flood-prone areas throughout the day. A very small, but not zero, risk of an isolated tornado remains on the table as well.

Wednesday we keep riding the train of active weather with the cold front that was associated with our warm front from Monday finally set to pass us by. Highs will remain in the low 70s and upper 60s ahead of the front, before dropping through the day. Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible through the morning, by the afternoon we should begin to dry up and clear out.

Thursday has the potential to remain on the drier side, for the daylight hours at least, which will be a welcome change of pace after the last few days. We’ll be noticeably cooler though with highs back towards the 60s thanks to Wednesday’s cold front. Rain will return late in the day and overnight as an upper-level system pushes through.

Friday our rain chances are slowly decreasing through the day as our upper-level disturbance weasels its way out of the area. Highs drop further today than they did the day before into the mid-50s for most as our digging UL system opens the door to more northern air.

Saturday we dip to our lowest point temperature wise with highs in the mid to low 50s. Rain chances at this point are very low but the occasional shower remains in the forecast throughout the daytime, with a decent cloud deck expected too.

Sunday, we improve quickly temperature wise back to the upper 60s and low 70s for most. More clouds are still hanging around along with the occasional shower. Breaks in the clouds are possible from time to time so some sun could make a brief appearance.

In the extended forecast, more rain is expected as May turns into an absolute soaker of a month. Highs at least begin to make a rebound back to the 60s and 70s by the middle of next week.

TUESDAY:

Afternoon storms, likely some strong/severe. Highs in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

More thunderstorms remain weather-aware. Highs in the 70s.

THURSDAY:

Drier, rain returns late. Highs in the 60s.

FRIDAY:

Rain tapering off. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

A shower or two. Highs in the low 50s.

SUNDAY:

Low rain chances. Highs in the 60s.

MONDAY:

Some thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY:

More rain chances. Highs in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Some showers. Highs in the low 60s.

THURSDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 60s.