Alerts Issued for Our Region

HIGH WIND WARNING : Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas and northwest Pocahontas counties from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, for Mercer, Summers, Tazewell and western Greenbrier counties from 7 p.m. Monday to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Wind gusts up to 55-60 mph expected, with sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph expected.

: Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas and northwest Pocahontas counties from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, for Mercer, Summers, Tazewell and western Greenbrier counties from 7 p.m. Monday to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Wind gusts up to 55-60 mph expected, with sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph expected. WIND ADVISORY : McDowell, Wyoming, southeastern Pocahontas from 1 a.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday, Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, and northwestern Pocahontas counties from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday, Monroe and eastern Greenbrier counties from 7 p.m. Monday to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Wind gusts up to 55 mph are possible.

: McDowell, Wyoming, southeastern Pocahontas from 1 a.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday, Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, and northwestern Pocahontas counties from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday, Monroe and eastern Greenbrier counties from 7 p.m. Monday to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Wind gusts up to 55 mph are possible. FLOOD WATCH : Southeastern Fayette, southeastern Nicholas and Pocahontas counties from Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening, from Tuesday morning through late Tuesday night for Greenbrier, Summers and Monroe counties. Heavy rain combined with snowmelt could cause flooding Tuesday.

: Southeastern Fayette, southeastern Nicholas and Pocahontas counties from Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening, from Tuesday morning through late Tuesday night for Greenbrier, Summers and Monroe counties. Heavy rain combined with snowmelt could cause flooding Tuesday. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Southeastern Fayette, southeastern Nicholas and northwestern Pocahontas counties from 1 a.m. Tuesday to noon Tuesday and from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. Tuesday for Greenbrier counties. Light snow accumulations up to 1 inch and ice accumulations could create slick travel. Strong wind gusts could cause damage to trees and power lines.

Tonight features increasing clouds, with rain and snow showers pushing in after midnight. Precipitation will begin as a wet snow over the Greenbrier River Valley and mountain spots up in Pocahontas County, where temperatures will be colder. Elsewhere it’s a cold rain and as temperatures slowly climb with a stout southeasterly breeze toward dawn, we’ll see everyone transition over to rain. Wind gusts will begin to increase, with gusts above 30 mph expected by dawn. Low temperatures will be near freezing.

Tuesday will be very rainy with strong wind gusts expected. Locally heavy rainfall is possible during the day, with a stout low pressure system rolling through. This, in combination with recent rainfall and some snowmelt, could create a few instances of high water issues, hence the Flood Watch that has been posted for portions of our region. Mudslides are also possible. In addition, very strong wind gusts are expected, with sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph and wind gusts as high as 60 mph. That, in combination with soaking rain will create the threat for power outages in our region. Have a way to get alerts and charge your devices in case your electric does go out, as well as safe heating options. Rain will begin to wrap up from west to east early Tuesday evening and so will our wind gusts.

Wednesday provides snow showers, as a wraparound flow around Tuesday’s low pressure system takes place for the area. A cold and breezy day will transpire as a result, with visibility issues similar to what we saw back on Sunday in squalls. Slick roadways are possible and black ice will certainly be a threat by Wednesday night as temperatures drop below freezing. High temperatures will only be in the mid 30s.

Thursday brings the sunshine back around and we’ll see a rebound in temperature, as high temperatures pop back up into the mid 40s.

Friday sees our next storm system arrive, with showers likely, especially during the afternoon. Temperatures Friday afternoon will be in the 40s, so we’ll start out with rain but flakes could mix in Friday night as we dip back into the mid 30s in what looks to be a wet night on the way.

Saturday will be a damp and dreary start to the weekend, similar to this past weekend, with rain and snow showers likely as we begin the day in the mid 30s and warm up into the low 40s. Ponding on roadways will once again likely be an issue as light but persistent showers look to fall during the day in what is shaping up to be a raw day.

Sunday features the risk for a few wraparound flurries early Sunday morning, but by the afternoon, the sunshine looks to make a return. It’s a cold day though with high temperatures likely falling short of freezing.

Monday keeps the cold pattern in place, with temperatures in the morning likely in the teens and highs once again struggling to reach freezing despite plenty of sunshine.

Looking ahead, a spell of cold weather looks likely for the middle of January, but this does not look to continue through the end of the month as late month ridging looks to warm us back up to wrap up the month of January. Our active pattern looks to continue through mid-month with quieter days likely to wrap up the month with the aforementioned ridging. Help us with our growing community of weather photos with #weathertogether. Head to our website and search for the ‘Weather together’ tab and upload your photos of weather going on around our region.

TONIGHT

Increasing clouds, rain/snow showers after midnight. Becoming breezy. Lows around freezing.

TUESDAY

Rain likely, heavy at times. Strong wind gusts up to 60 mph. Highs around 50.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy with snow showers. Breezy. Highs in the mid 30s.

THURSDAY

Partly sunny. Quiet and warmer. Highs in the mid 40s.

FRIDAY

Rain showers return for the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

SATURDAY

Early mix switches to plain rain. Soggy. Highs in the low 40s.

SUNDAY

Couple of lingering flurries early. Afternoon sun. Cold! Highs around 30.

MONDAY

Partly sunny. Still cold! Highs in the low 30s.

TUESDAY

Rain/snow mix possible. Highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny. Highs in the 30s.

THURSDAY

Partly sunny. Highs in the 30s.