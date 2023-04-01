The Following Watches/Warnings Have Been Issued:

HIGH WIND WARNING for northwest Raleigh, northwest Fayette, northwest Nicholas, Wyoming, and McDowell counties until 8 p.m. tonight. Sustained southwest wind of 25 to 35 mph with wind gusts up to 60 mph are expected, which will cause downed trees and power lines. Expect scattered power outages and difficulty traveling.

HIGH WIND WARNING for southeast Raleigh, southeast Fayette, southeast Nicholas, and Pocahontas counties until 3 a.m. Sunday morning. Sustained west wind of 30 to 40 mph with wind gusts up to 60 mph are expected, which will cause downed trees and power lines. Expect scattered power outages and difficulty traveling.

HIGH WIND WARNING for Mercer, Tazewell, Bland, Giles, Monroe, Summers and Greenbrier counties until 4 a.m. Sunday morning. Sustained west wind of 20 to 35 mph with wind gusts up to 55 to 65mph are expected, which will cause downed trees and power lines. Expect scattered power outages and difficulty traveling.

For the remainder of our Saturday, breezy conditions will continue to be an issue heading into the overnight. We could still see sustained winds of 20 to 40 mph at times and wind gusts of 30+ in some areas. Fallen trees and power issues will still be the issue resulting from these winds. Thankfully, we should see these winds slowly wind down as we get into Sunday morning. Continue to watch out for any fallen debris on roads and remember to secure any loose outdoor objects.

Tonight, will see the clouds return as we deal with a “wrap around” effect from the northern low pressure. Throughout the night, this will result in a few light showers for the lowlands. In the higher elevations, a few flurries will be possible, especially across the higher terrain. Continue to keep in mind the wind gusts as they will still be 30+ mph in some spots. Overnight lows will be chilly, dropping into the 30s.

Sunday morning will be a cloudy and breezy start. Keep the cold weather jacket on standby for the morning as we see morning lows in the 30s. However, high pressure will continue to move in and allow for the clouds to disperse. This will bring back some sunshine to end the weekend! The clouds and western winds will keep our temperatures mild, getting into the 50s for the afternoon.

Monday will be a decent start to the new work week. We wake up to temperatures in the 30s, but you won’t need the cold jacket for long. By the afternoon, we will see temperatures get close to the 70 mark! This will go along with a mix of sun and clouds throughout our Monday. Enjoy the dry time as we will have shower chances return later this week.

Tuesday starts with mostly cloudy skies as a new weather system approaches. This system will eventually stall up to our north. A general rule of thumb will be as follows: the higher north you go, the more likely you’ll see showers. For counties near the Virginia and West Virginia border, you are less likely to see showers on Tuesday. The clouds and rain chances will not stop our temperatures from climbing as we’ll be in the 70s.

Wednesday sees better chances for rain as a cold front cross into West Virginia. Isolated showers in the morning will be followed by more scattered showers in the afternoon and evening once the front crosses. Definitely make sure to pack the rain jacket and umbrella as you head out for your Wednesday. A very warm day in store, however, as your morning starts off in the 50s and will get close to the 80 mark by dinnertime!

Thursday morning will be a soggy start. This is because of the passing of the cold front for the early morning hours. Keep in mind of slick road travel at times. Your Thursday afternoon is looking to bring back some sun with temperatures cooling down into the 60s.

Friday should be a great end to the work week! High pressure will move in to our north and allow for a break from the showers. This will bring a mix of sun and clouds throughout your morning and afternoon forecast! After a cold start in the 30s, our afternoon highs for Friday will be mild, getting into the 50s.

Saturday will feature another stalled front, but this time down to our south. Similar to Tuesday, the general rule will follow as such: the closer you are to the West Virginia and Virginia border, the better your rain chances will be. The farther north you are, the less likely you will see showers. Saturday will also look to continue our mild stretch as we are in the 50s.

In your extended forecast, we continue on with our Spring forecast. For the following week, rain chances will return followed by plenty of breaks later in the week. Enjoy the warm stretch this week as next week will bring back more cooler temperatures throughout the region.

Spring Fire Ban is currently in place for West Virginia and Virginia which lasts until May 31st and April 30th respectively. This means burning is prohibited from 7 AM to 5 PM that day. If you need to burn anything after 5 PM, you must make sure that it is completely extinguished by 7 AM the next day. Also make sure that all fires must have a ring or safety strip around it.

TONIGHT

Mostly cloudy and windy. MTN flurries possible. Lows in the low 30s.

SUNDAY

Sunny skies. Nice end to the weekend! Highs in the middle 50s.

MONDAY

Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the middle 60s.

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy. On again, off again showers. Highs in the middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Scattered showers late. Highs in the middle 70s.

THURSDAY

Morning showers, clearing in evening. Cooler. Highs in the low 50s.

FRIDAY

Partly sunny skies. Highs in the middle 50s.

SATURDAY

A few isolated showers. Highs in the middle 50s.

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 50s.

MONDAY

Isolated showers. Highs in the low 60s.

TUESDAY

Isolated showers continue. Highs in the middle 50s.