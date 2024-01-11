Alerts Issued for Our Region

HIGH WIND WARNING : Southeastern Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas and northwest Pocahontas counties from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday. Wind gusts up to 65 mph are expected with sustained winds of 30 to 40 mph. Some power outages are expected, with downed trees and power lines. Travel will be difficult.

: Southeastern Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas and northwest Pocahontas counties from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday. Wind gusts up to 65 mph are expected with sustained winds of 30 to 40 mph. Some power outages are expected, with downed trees and power lines. Travel will be difficult. WIND ADVISORY: Pocahontas, Fayette, Nicholas, western Greenbrier, Summers, Mercer, Tazewell, McDowell, Wyoming and Raleigh counties. Wind gusts up to 55 mph expected. For areas also in the High Wind Warning, these advisories extend out until 8 a.m. Sunday, beginning at 10 a.m. Friday. For the rest of the counties, the advisories end at 8 a.m. Saturday.

Tonight features mostly clear skies, with a light westerly wind, and low temperatures in the mid 20s.

Friday sees our next storm system arrive, with showers likely, especially during the afternoon. Perhaps a rumble of thunder will be accompanied by strong wind gusts once again. The threat for wind gusts in excess of 60 mph will once again be a threat to power in our region, with sustained winds of 30 to 40 mph. Temperatures Friday afternoon will be in the upper 40s to right around 50 degrees for highs. In addition to strong wind gusts, brief heavy rainfall can’t be ruled out, with around a quarter to a half inch of rain expected for most.

Saturday will be a damp and dreary start to the weekend, similar to this past weekend, with rain and snow showers likely as we begin the day in the mid 20s and only warm up into the low 30s. Black ice will be a threat during the morning with temperatures below freezing. Snow squalls could reduce visibility at times and make for slick spots on the roads if you plan to travel. We’ll see those squalls begin to wrap up during the late morning. Wind gusts in excess of 40 mph will still be possible, which will put wind chill values down into the teens and 20s.

Sunday overall is a pretty quiet day, with partly sunny skies and just a stray flurry or two possible. We’ll see high temperatures around freezing. It’s still a breezy day, with wind chill values in the teens and 20s once again likely.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day keeps the cold pattern in place, and with our next storm system pushing through, we’ll see a decent shot at snow showers in our region. It’s still too far out for specifics on amounts, but the potential is there for slick spots and an accumulating snow even for the lowlands Monday afternoon into Tuesday. We’ll continue to monitor trends for you! High temperatures on Monday will be around 30 degrees.

Tuesday will be a cold day! Snow showers continue to be possible, with slick conditions likely regardless of snow amounts with black ice being a real threat. High temperatures will only be in the mid 20s.

Wednesday brings the sunshine back but not the warmth! High temperatures will only be in the 20s after beginning the day in the single digits. This will be a very cold stretch of weather ahead for the two Virginias.

Looking ahead, a spell of cold weather looks likely for the middle of January, but this does not look to continue through the end of the month as late month ridging looks to warm us back up to wrap up the month of January. Our active pattern looks to continue through mid-month with quieter days likely to wrap up the month with the aforementioned ridging. Help us with our growing community of weather photos with #weathertogether. Head to our website and search for the ‘Weather together’ tab and upload your photos of weather going on around our region.

TONIGHT

Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

FRIDAY

Rain showers return for the afternoon. Strong wind gusts with power outages possible. Highs near 50.

SATURDAY

Morning snow squalls. Breezy and cold. Highs near freezing.

SUNDAY

Stray flurry or two. Partly sunny. Highs near freezing.

MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY

Snow likely. Slick travel possible. Highs near 30.

TUESDAY

Snow showers early. Late day clearing. Cold! Highs in the mid 20s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny. Very cold! Highs in the mid 20s with lows that morning in the single digits.

THURSDAY

Partly sunny. Still cold. Highs in the mid 20s.

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny. Highs in the 20s.

SATURDAY

Isolated snow shower or two. Highs in the 20s.

SUNDAY

Partly sunny. Still very cold. Highs in the 20s.