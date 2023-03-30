Advisories/Watches for Our Region

HIGH WIND WATCH for Pocahontas, Nicholas, Fayette, Greenbrier, Monroe, Summers, Raleigh and Mercer counties in our region in West Virginia and for Giles, Bland and Tazewell counties in our region in Virginia from Saturday morning through Saturday night. West winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts in excess of 60 mph are possible, which could cause power outages, downed trees and difficult travel.

Tonight features an increase in clouds but we are remaining dry! Low temperatures will drop down to around 40 degrees, so it’s not quite as cold of a night in store compared to the previous couple of nights but still heavy jacket weather!

Friday returns our rain chances, with a strong area of low pressure shifting into the Great Lakes. This looks to once again bring breezy conditions back into the area, along with the risk for gusty showers, primarily during the afternoon. Quite a bit of severe weather is expected across the midsection of the country from Iowa and Illinois south to Arkansas with a cold front in conjunction with this area of low pressure but these showers will weaken as they push toward our region overnight, so no severe weather is expected at this point but with a strong southerly breeze out ahead of this system, expect temperatures to push toward 60 degrees despite the clouds and rain. Expect around a quarter of an inch of rain during the day in most locations, so no high water problems are expected.

Saturday provides once again strong wind gusts in the afternoon especially, as the area of low pressure to our north strengthens. We’ll see rain showers in the morning around dawn in association with a stout cold front, which could briefly be steady at times, with improving conditions in the afternoon in terms of precipitation, but with a very tight pressure gradient in place like last weekend and peaks of sunshine expected at times in the afternoon, strong wind gusts are a good bet. A High Wind Watch has already been issued for the mountains and expected Wind Advisories area-wide for Saturday morning through dinnertime, with wind gusts exceeding 50 mph possible. It will be cooler behind the front, with highs in the middle 60s around lunchtime dropping as we head into the afternoon. Much like last weekend, scattered power outages are possible with downed trees and difficult travel possible. The strongest wind gusts will take place during the middle afternoon, subsiding slowly but surely toward dusk.

Sunday is a cooler and calmer day behind that front, with a flurry or two over the WV mountains before dawn, but with high pressure settling in, this looks like a sunny day, with highs in the middle 50s and much calmer wind.

Monday brings that area of high pressure down to our southeast into the Carolinas, which will set us up for a nice southwest flow. This means temperatures will be on the rise! High temperatures should easily jump up and approach the 70 degree mark – this looks to mark the beginning of another warm run for the two Virginias. Partly to mostly sunny skies will dominate the weather in what should be a nice start to the work week.

Tuesday could be our warmest day in quite sometime. Despite the chance for an isolated shower or two with a front nearby, we will make a run into the middle 70s! It will certainly feel more like Memorial Day around here than Easter! In between the occasional sprinkle or two will be some peaks of sunshine. It’s still not a bad day at all and very warm!

You think that’s warm? Wednesday is even warmer! A few sprinkles won’t hold temperatures back much, with highs in the middle to perhaps even upper 70s! We will have a cold front that will approach the region late in the day, which will increase our clouds and shower chances.

Thursday brings the cold front through the region during the morning hours, which will make for a wet start to the day. By the afternoon, we will see conditions begin to clear out, with perhaps even some afternoon sunshine but it’ll be cooler outside. Temperatures will drop from the 60s down into the 50s in the afternoon with breezy conditions expected (though nothing like what’s expected this weekend)

Looking ahead, the first full month of April looks mild! Temperatures in the 60s and perhaps even 70s appear likely with yet another Bermuda High setting in over the Atlantic – this was the pattern that brought mild weather to the region for much of the winter – and not much snow. Though we will see occasional systems breaking the warmth – primarily the end of next week into the start of the weekend – this pattern looks to last through the first half of April, meaning that above average conditions are likely for most of the period. For reference, our average high temperature for this time of the year is in the upper 50s across the region.

TONIGHT

Mostly cloudy, milder. Lows around 40.

FRIDAY

Showers likely, especially in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

SATURDAY

AM showers, PM clearing. STRONG wind gusts of 40 to 55 mph, with higher gusts in the mountains. Highs in the middle 60s.

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny and calm! Highs in the middle 50s.

MONDAY

Partly to mostly sunny, warmer. Highs near 70.

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy, few showers, very warm! Highs in the lower to middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Couple of sprinkles. VERY warm – highs in the middle to upper 70s!

THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy, with showers likely, especially early. Breezy. Temperatures drop from the lower

60s in the morning to the 50s for the afternoon.

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny, a little cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY

Mostly sunny, cooler again. Highs in the middle 50s.

SUNDAY

Partly sunny and warmer. Highs near 60.