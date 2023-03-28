For tonight, we’re looking at a couple of sprinkles to switch over to a flurry or two up in the highlands. No accumulation is expected even in the highest locations, and this will only last an hour or two around midnight. Elsewhere, it’s a quiet night but chilly, with lows in the upper 20s.

Wednesday looks great! It will be a cool day, with highs once again only in the lower 50s but we will see abundant sunshine with high pressure nudging in from the upper Great Plains. A weak clipper system in Canada could provide a stray snowflake or two in Pocahontas County up toward Snowshoe Wednesday night, but once again, no impacts are expected in terms of wintry weather. That system will nudge out quickly by the early morning hours Thursday as high pressure sets in.

Thursday brings high pressure over the region and that will allow for another nice warm-up, as temperatures climb back up to the middle 50s, which is pretty seasonal for this time of year. This would be a great day to enjoy taking a dog out for a walk! Don’t forget that we have our new pal, Sour, that is looking for a forever home courtesy of the Greenbrier Humane Society! We enjoy helping provide a home to these furry friends and with the weather being nice, this is the perfect time to adopt!

Friday returns our rain chances, with a strong area of low pressure shifting into the Great Lakes. This looks to once again bring breezy conditions back into the area, along with the risk for gusty showers. No severe weather is expected at this point but with a strong southerly breeze out ahead of this system, expect a nice warming trend to take place as we see highs jump back up into the lower to middle 60s despite plentiful clouds.

Saturday provides once again strong wind gusts, as the area of low pressure to our north strengthens. We’ll see showers in the morning with improving conditions in the afternoon in terms of precipitation, but with a very tight pressure gradient in place like last weekend, strong wind gusts are a good bet. Don’t be surprised to hear Wind Advisories once again issued, as wind gusts around 50 mph look to be quite possible during the late morning through dinnertime Saturday. It will be cooler behind the front, with highs in the middle 60s around lunchtime dropping as we head into the afternoon.

Sunday is a cooler and calmer day behind that front, but with high pressure settling in, this looks like a sunny day, with highs in the middle 50s and much calmer wind.

Monday brings that area of high pressure down to our southeast into the Carolinas, which will set us up for a nice southwest flow. This means temperatures will be on the rise! High temperatures should easily jump back up to the into the 60s, with a few bank thermometers pushing toward 70 – this looks to mark the beginning of another warm run for the two Virginias.

Tuesday could be our warmest day in quite some time. Despite clouds and a few showers around, we will have a stout southerly breeze out ahead of our next storm system, with highs in the lower to middle 70s.

Looking ahead, the first full month of April looks mild! Temperatures in the 60s and perhaps even 70s appear likely with yet another Bermuda High setting in over the Atlantic – this was the pattern that brought mild weather to the region for much of the winter – and not much snow. Though we will see occasional systems breaking the warmth, this pattern looks to last through the first half of April, meaning that above average conditions are likely for most of the period.

TONIGHT

Few sprinkles/flurries over mountains briefly. Cold night! Lows in the upper 20s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny, cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

THURSDAY

Partly sunny, slightly warmer. Highs in the middle 50s.

FRIDAY

Showers likely, mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower to middle 60s.

SATURDAY

AM showers, PM clearing. STRONG wind gusts. Highs in the middle 60s.

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny, highs in the lower to middle 50s.

MONDAY

Partly sunny, warmer. Highs in the middle to upper 60s.

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy, very warm! Highs in the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy, few showers. Highs in the middle to upper 60s.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny. Still warm! Highs in the middle 60s.

FRIDAY

Partly sunny and nice! Highs in the upper 60s.