Strong Winds and Evening Thunderstorms Today

Today, more rain and some thunder drop back into the forecast as a cold front bumps up along our Bermuda High. Timing the rain it looks to be late in the afternoon and through the evening, so we will still have some dry time for the start of our day. Highs will still be warm, in the mid-to-upper 70s.

Our greatest risk from any storms today will come from locally strong to damaging wind gusts. In general, it’s going to be windy throughout the day, but once our front passes late in the day winds will increase greatly with some being able to see gusts up to 50mph+ as storms pass us by. A small risk of flooding exists for the entire area as well as heavy downpours could overwhelm an area of or drainage or a small creek or stream.

Showers and storms will linger into Friday morning and the early afternoon. Due to the early morning cloud cover and lingering rain temperatures get off to a slow start but should remain fairly seasonable into the mid-60s for most.

Saturday, we’re off the hook from rain and clouds and transition back to sunnier weather as speed into the month of May! We are a fair bit cooler being fully behind the cold front with highs in the low 60s and upper 50s, a little bit unseasonable but nothing too extreme.

Sunday we see a quick change back to more above-average weather as winds shift back to a more southerly direction. Highs return to the 70s for most while sunny skies are expected to shine overhead.

Monday, sunny skies remain along with well above average temperatures. Highs are expected to be in the mid-70s for most and near 80 in the coalfields. Clouds will become more apparent throughout the day along with the chance for rain through the second half of the day.

Tuesday, we make a run for the 80s but it may be hindered by clouds and more rain moving in. Rain will be scattered in nature and not steady but chances remain for it all day long. Highs will hinge on whether the clouds break up through the daytime or they stay laid over us like a blanket.

The extended forecast has us cooling off as we push further into May. We’ll likely end up below average, rain chances at least are beginning to decrease.

THURSDAY:

Showers and storms return by the evening, Highs in the 70s.

FRIDAY:

Showers and storms possible early. Highs in the 60s.

SATURDAY:

Looking fairly quiet. Clouds around, cooler. Highs in the 50s and 60s.

SUNDAY:

Still dry. Warmer. Highs in the 70s.

MONDAY:

Staying quiet. Highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY:

A shower? Highs in the 70s to low 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain chances increase. Highs near 80.

THURSDAY:

Showers and Thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s.

FRIDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 60s.

SATURDAY:

Dry and sunnier. Highs in the 60s.