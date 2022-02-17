A WIND ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR POCAHONTAS, SOUTHEAST NICHOLAS, GREENBRIER, SUMMERS, MONROE, MERCER, AND TAZEWELL COUNTIES THROUGH 5 AM FRIDAY

A WIND ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR NORTHWEST NICHOLAS, FAYETTE, RALEIGH, WYOMING, AND MCDOWELL COUNTIES THROUGH 1 AM FRIDAY

Tonight we’ll continue to see scattered showers here and there while we stay mild. We stay in the 50s most of the evening until a cold front moves through overnight. This is when we’ll expect heavy rain, gusty winds, and our best chance of strong to severe thunderstorms. Winds as strong as 40-50mph are possible. In the predawn hours, temps will fall quickly through the 40s and 30s as we start the morning off in the low 20s. Rain changes over to snow around the 4-6 am hour.

A level 1 of 5 threat of a few strong storms is possible along our passing front through the evening hours. Our biggest threat will be strong winds (45mph+) mixing down to the surface underneath these storms, which could cause some minor damage such as knocking off some smaller tree branches. In addition to the isolated severe risk, we’ll have to watch out for one or two high water issues. Poor drainage and flood-prone areas are our biggest concern to see water pool up throughout Thursday and into Friday.





Friday starts off with some lingering snow showers across the mountains as clouds hold tight along our western counties. Clouds will clear out as the day goes on, but as we all know upslope can be stubborn. We’ll still be fairly windy too with gusts up to 25mph through the morning bringing wind chill back into play for most of the day as temperatures stay near the low 30s.

Saturday will see a mix of clouds and sun as we try to clear out a bit. Mixed in the clouds a few snow showers are possible across the mountains, but unlikely for anyone else. Temperatures return to normal around the mid-40s for most of us with the mountains being the exception in the upper 30s and low 40s. By the afternoon all of us should see mostly clear skies and lots of sunshine.

Sunday, we continue to climb back up temperature-wise into the upper 40s and low 50s. High pressure is here for the beginning of the week bringing a sunny day to round out the weekend.

Monday, highs in the 50s stick around as high pressure remains in control. A few more clouds are likely as a bit more moisture starts to get injected into the area, otherwise were sunny and dry for the day.

Tuesday we get right back in the saddle with another round of rain and wind along a very stretched out system begins to push over West Virginia. Rain will be heavy at times, and with wind gusts returning to 20+mph visibility will be reduced out on the roads! Highs stay in the 50s.

Wednesday, the rain will be more scattered as our stretched-out system begins to regroup. Rain will still be heavy at times still through the day with generally breezy conditions remaining. Highs in the 50s.

Thursday we’re back in an unsettled pattern with rain showers off and on throughout the day. At this point, we’ll be watching for smaller creeks and streams for localized high-water issues, particularly with storms that pass over the same areas. Highs near average in the upper 40s.

In the extended forecast, we’re very mild and quite dry across the region as high pressure settles in. Rain is likely to continue through Wednesday and Thursday of next week, this looks like another good dose of rain for now. More details to come as we get closer.

TONIGHT:

Shower to storms then snow. Lows in the 50s, dropping into the 20s.

FRIDAY:

Morning upslope snows then clearing PM. Highs in the upper 30 low 40s.

SATURDAY:

Slow clearing. Highs in the low 40s.

SUNDAY:

Looking drier. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY:

Sunshine and average. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Rain looks likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

More rain. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

Another rainy day. Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

FRIDAY:

Rain/snow mix possible. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 30s.