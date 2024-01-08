GHENT, WV (WVNS) — A strong low pressure system is poised to impact our region Tuesday, January 9th, bringing with it the threat for strong wind gusts, heavy rainfall and even some wintry weather for parts of the region. Your StormTracker 59 Team breaks down the forecast, what to watch for, and the impacts expected for our area:

Current Weather Alerts

HIGH WIND WARNING : Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas and northwest Pocahontas counties from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, for Mercer, Summers, Tazewell and western Greenbrier counties from 7 p.m. Monday to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Wind gusts up to 55-60 mph expected, with sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph expected.

: Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas and northwest Pocahontas counties from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, for Mercer, Summers, Tazewell and western Greenbrier counties from 7 p.m. Monday to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Wind gusts up to 55-60 mph expected, with sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph expected. WIND ADVISORY : McDowell, Wyoming, southeastern Pocahontas from 1 a.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday, Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, and northwestern Pocahontas counties from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday, Monroe and eastern Greenbrier counties from 7 p.m. Monday to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Wind gusts up to 55 mph are possible.

: McDowell, Wyoming, southeastern Pocahontas from 1 a.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday, Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, and northwestern Pocahontas counties from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday, Monroe and eastern Greenbrier counties from 7 p.m. Monday to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Wind gusts up to 55 mph are possible. FLOOD WATCH : Southeastern Fayette, southeastern Nicholas and Pocahontas counties from Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening, from Tuesday morning through late Tuesday night for Greenbrier, Summers and Monroe counties. Heavy rain combined with snowmelt could cause flooding Tuesday.

: Southeastern Fayette, southeastern Nicholas and Pocahontas counties from Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening, from Tuesday morning through late Tuesday night for Greenbrier, Summers and Monroe counties. Heavy rain combined with snowmelt could cause flooding Tuesday. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Southeastern Fayette, southeastern Nicholas and northwestern Pocahontas counties from 1 a.m. Tuesday to noon Tuesday and from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. Tuesday for Greenbrier counties. Light snow accumulations up to 1 inch and ice accumulations could create slick travel. Strong wind gusts could cause damage to trees and power lines.

Tuesday Morning (12am – 10am)

Rain showers will work their way into the region as our low pressure system begin to approach. With the rain chances on the increase, so will wind gusts increasing in force, as wind gusts by dawn could reach in excess of 40 mph. Precipitation initially falling over the Greenbrier River Valley and the mountainous areas of Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties will be a mixed back of snow and freezing rain. Snowfall totals of up to an inch, along with light ice accumulations are expected in these areas, creating slick travel. For everyone else, it’s a cold but persistent rain that sets in. Ponding on area roadways will be a good bet as the steady rain persists through the morning commute and into the middle part of the day. By near lunchtime, wind gusts could occasionally exceed 50 mph, resulting in the risk for downed trees and power outages, especially in combination with the soaking rains saturating the soil in our region.

IMPACTS: Strong wind gusts could create power outages, ponding on area roadways, and slick spots over the mountain spots with a combination of rain and snow.

Tuesday Midday (10am – 2pm)

By midday, the strongest wind gusts will take place with gusts as high as 60 mph possible in our counties highlight by the High Wind Warning. Power outages as a result will be possible, as the threat for downed trees, mudslides and heavy rainfall continue. Even the mountain spots that are usually colder will be warm enough for a complete switchover to a cold rain. Though our flood risk overall is low, the combination of heavy rain in with snowmelt over the mountains will create the risk for a few high-water issues. The heaviest rain is expected in our southeastern counties. For the duration of this event, a couple of inches of rain is possible. Steady rain will be persistent throughout midday.

IMPACTS: Wind gusts as high as 55 to 60 mph could cause downed trees and power outage issues. Heavy rainfall could result in a few high-water instances in combination with snowmelt as well as a couple of mudslides due to how saturated our soils will be.

Tuesday Evening (2pm – 10pm)

The steady to, at times, heavy rainfall will begin to come to an end by the mid-afternoon from west to east as our system begins to exit. As the steady showers begin to exit, a rumble or two of thunder is possible as the last line of rain pushes through with our cold front. Wind gusts will begin to subside as we head toward dinnertime. With our cold front crossing, temperatures will begin to quickly drop.

IMPACTS: Strong wind gusts will continue to pose a power outage issue for the region. Debris from strong wind gusts in area roadways will be possible, along with ponding, especially east for the evening commute with steady showers still around.

Wednesday (11pm – 5pm)

As our temperatures drop and our system exits, we’ll pick up a wraparound flow off our low pressure system. A stout westerly breeze, will bring snow showers and squalls into the region, similar to Sunday. Visibility issues, along with minor snow accumulations under those squalls are expected in the lowlands with higher snowfall totals for the mountain spots in northern Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties. Wind gusts in excess of 30 mph will still be possible in squalls, dropping wind chill values well down into the teens at times. By the evening, clouds will begin to break and the snow will stop.

For the duration of our event, most of us will see 1 to 2 inches of rain.

IMPACTS: Visibility issues caused by snow squalls, some slick travel and very cold wind chill values down into the teens due to air temperatures in the low 30s and wind gusts in excess of 30 mph possible.