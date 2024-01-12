HIGH WIND WARNINGS for Southeastern Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, and Northeastern Pocahontas County from 10 AM Friday through 10 PM Friday night.



WIND ADVISORIES, go into effect at 7 AM, Friday for Greenbrier, Summers, Mercer, Monroe, Tazewell, Giles, and Bland Counties have wind advisories through Saturday at 4PM. After the High Wind Warnings expire, Northwestern Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, & Pocahontas counties will be under a Wind Advisory from 10 PM Friday through 8 AM Sunday.

ACTIVE WEATHER DAY FRIDAY: Friday morning starts off quiet enough with a cold morning and sunshine with temperatures working their way out of the 20s. Wind out of the southeast pick up by mid-morning helping temps push into the upper 40s and low 50s. Unfortunately those winds continue to increase throughout the day with 25-35mph southeast sustained winds and gusts push 45-60mph at times. Power outages and downed trees are expected similar to what we saw Tuesday.

Afternoon scattered showers turn into downpour rains and even a rumble of thunder towards the evening commute. Standing water and fast moving runoff expected on your drive home. Little improvement as the sun sets as winds remain strong and showers push through midnight. By the pre-dawn hours Saturday morning, shower become more scattered as temps start to fall back quickly. Wind, still strong, switch direction out of the west bringing in much colder air. Sleet and wet snow mixing for the higher elevations likely with little to no accumulations pre-dawn.

Saturday will be a very cold and windy day with winds still elevated 25-35mph bringing in cold air that will flash freeze the rain from the day before. Icy roads through mid-morning can be expected. Wind chills will be in the teens and twenties for a sharp biting sting throughout the day. Frost bite will be a concern.

Mostly cloudy skies for most with occasional passing flurries won’t amount to much through the day. Saturday after sunset, however, snow showers become more widespread with 1-2 inches of snow likely for the highest mountain tops through Greenbrier and Pocahontas County. Lowlands will pick up a grassy coating, if any. Roads return to an icy state right through Sunday morning.

Sunday is still a breezy day with winds out of the west 15-20mph, an improvement, but a little one at that. Slick travel can be expected for early morning church services with freezing temps, black ice, and light snow accumulations. Temps in the 30s for the afternoon mean wind chills still feel like their in the teens and single digits. Passing flurries at times but clouds begin to break up to allow a little sunshine through them. Not that it’ll help the air temperatures, but it will help thaw blacktop roads in the daylight hours. Sunday night, clouds increase again as snow showers begin to push back into the region from west to east.

Monday will be a snowy and breezy day as our next system push in from the west. Scattered snow showers with occasional bursts of squalls will coat the ground at times. Accumulations during the daylight hours will be minimum. Icy spots in shaded areas are still possible as air temps are only in the 20s. As we turn to Monday evening, snow showers continue but without the sunlight, ground temps tumble to support accumulations into the overnight hours. Higher elevations will pick up a couple inches where the lowlands have a grassy coating to 1 inch. Slick travel expected through Tuesday.

Tuesday will be a breezy day as our Monday storm rides the VA coastline northward. This keeps enough moisture in the region for occasional snow showers and cloudy skies. Snow will accumulate during the early morning hours and for the mountains, continue to do so throughout the day with highs only in the 20s. Tuesday evening, snow becomes scattered but a general 1-3 inches can be expected, even for the lowlands. A few places in the higher elevations of Greenbrier and Pocahontas county will boast more snow from a collection of the last couple days. In total, finding 6-8 inches of snow when all is said and done at Snowshoe won’t be surprising.

Wednesday will be a frigid day far below average for January. Highs struggle into the mid 20s with frost bite threats real throughout the day. Even a light breeze will make the air sting with wind chills in the single digits and teens. The only silver lining is high pressure works into the region to burn off the clouds for afternoon sunshine. Just don’t expect to help warm us up at all. The polar air is here to stay.

In your extended forecast, the polar cold snap continues with temps barely making the 20s some days. Highs in the teens for the higher elevations will make the school and work days rough. Great weather for the local ski resorts who will no doubt take advantage to make their own snow for days on end. For a spell, we look to quiet down from Mother Nature providing any. For a long range look, getting back to average temps in the upper 30s, let alone any warmer, looks like a pipe dream for a while.



FRIDAY

Dry Morning, Strong/Damaging Winds, Rain PM. Highs in the mid 40s.

SATURDAY

Snow showers, Breezy, Frigid. Highs in the low 30s

SUNDAY

Passing flurries, some sun through clouds. Highs in the 30s.

MONDAY

Snow showers. Measurable snow possible. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY

Flurries, slow clearing late. Highs in the 20s.

WEDNESDAY

Chilly Sunshine. Highs in the 20s.

THURSDAY

Sun & Clouds. Highs in the 20s.

FRIDAY

Flurries exit, clearing. Highs in the 20s.

SATURDAY

Sun & Clouds, passing flurries. Highs in the 20s.