Tuesday will be a day of stubborn clouds, mainly for our eastern mountain counties. This is thanks to the position of two systems just off towards our east. A few scattered showers today with more of us staying on the dry side of things. Showers will be more of an afternoon into evening inconvenience. Highs struggle into the low 70s for the higher elevations, mid 70s towards the west.

Wednesday catches a break for the most part with only an isolated afternoon shower/t-storm. Not enough to cancel your plans, just enough of a reason to bring the umbrella today. The limited sunshine will help temps push into the mid to upper 70s.

Thursday will be another day we deal with a few afternoon showers but most should stay dry. A little more sunshine will help temps get back to the mid to upper 70s.

Friday starts off looking nice but clouds once again fill in through the day. Highs stuck well below average in the mid to upper 70s. Rain chances grow through the evening and overnight as our next rain maker moves in for the weekend.

Saturday will be another rainy day with showers and downpours through. While it won’t rain all day long, most of us will see showers a few times throughout the day. Highs still well below average in the mid to upper 70s.

Sunday will feature a dry start with growing shower and storm chances in the afternoon. A few of us will stay dry through the day as storms will be hit and miss. Highs get closer to average in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Monday will be a little bit of sunshine and a little rain here and there. Not all will see showers through the day but the umbrella will be a good idea. Highs move up a little into the mid and upper 80s.

In our extended forecast, the on again off again rain chances continue but at least there are improvements in temps. Long range forecasts show the summer heat and humidity could return as early as late-August.

Late summer storms can bring all sorts of dangers from strong winds, flash flooding, and hail so be sure to stay ahead of the storms with the StormTracker59 app for either Google or Android devices.



