Wednesday will be a 50/50 day as we start mild with mostly cloudy skies. Clouds break up enough for sunshine through our morning hours helping us push into the 70s by lunchtime. Many of us racing towards the 80s. Heat and humidity plus sunshine means today is our turn for some heat induced storms, mainly along the eastern mountains. A quick heavy downpour and even a rumble of thunder likely mid afternoon and early evening. As the sun sets, storms will quiet for a few hours before a strong cold front moves in.



Wednesday evening, our cold front won’t have much to work with as far as energy, just what is left over from the heat of the day. For this reason, eastern Kentucky has a greater chance of seeing strong to severe storms. Our region will simply be left with weakening storms as the front slides through west to east. While not zero, our tornado risk remains low. Our main threat looks to be strong winds with a thunderstorm or two and localized high water leading to minor flash flooding. A night to remain weather aware and monitor your local area before going to bed. Overnight lows are mild in the upper 50s.

Thursday morning is an active weather morning with thunderstorms, windy conditions, and heavy rain for the morning commute. A cold front pushes through the region which keeps things windy before clearing for the afternoon. Our high for the day will occur very early on as colder air pushes in behind our cold front. This colder and drier air will help clear up the rain but expect temps to be in the 40s by the evening. Colder yet as overnight lows dip back into the upper 30s.



Good Friday is a nice end to the week as high pressure builds in bringing back the sunshine. Don’t expect it to help with temps as we slowly warm into the mid and upper 50s by late afternoon and evening. Overnight lows once again drop into the mid 30s in another reminder to eager gardeners, we’re not out of the frost/freeze risk just yet.

Saturday a southern system grazes counties along the West Virginia/Virginia border. So far, rain chances look low but one we’ll continue to monitor as we kick off the Easter Weekend. The farther north you are, the better Saturday will be with mostly sunny skies and temps pushing into the 60s.

Easter Sunday starts with sunshine and cool air but we warm into the 60s by the afternoon. Clouds begin to filter in Sunday evening as a weak system brings a few isolated showers for the overnight. The cloudy skies do help with overnight lows as we stay above the freezing mark in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Easter Monday is trending drier as we enjoy a slow warm up for the week. Morning temps are chilly in the upper 30s and low 40s but with mostly sunny skies, we’ll warm up nicely into the upper 60s with a few towards the west inching into the 70s but late evening.

Tuesday holds the chance of an isolated sprinkle or two as a weak system pushes in. Enough to keep the umbrella in the car, but most of us will remain dry throughout the day. Northwest winds, however, keep us cooler over Monday with highs in the low to mid 60s.

In your extended forecast another big warm up is expected as we start to make the 60s and 70s more routine for the month of April. Many in our region will start getting those gardens ready but be mindful of your growing zone. Some mountain counties can see frost and freeze, even snow, through the month of April. Even our lowlands can see frosts and freezes early in April so some caution to our gardeners to not get too excited about these big warm ups. A big cool down is just as likely.

As we being to clear out the yards from a very mild winter, remember Spring Fire Bans are in effect for West Virginia and Virginia through May. Burning laws change by state, even county, so check with local authorities for your area laws. Burning outside of allowed times can cost you dearly in fines, damages, and lawsuits. Burn smart this spring season.



