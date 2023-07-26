Wednesday we really crank up the heat and humidity as we quickly warm from the mid and upper 60s to the upper 80s and low 90s. Humidity making it feel like a sauna. Heat index, or what it feels like, will push into the low 90s for some making the heat and humidity a health hazard for those with pre-existing medical conditions. Watch for signs of heat exhaustion and remember to stay hydrated and take breaks in working outdoors.

This evening a rouge pop-up shower is possible, mainly south & west, but not likely. A better chance of that on Thursday and Friday as more heat and humidity build in. Temps won’t be in a hurry to cool so expect the muggy & mild feel to continue through midnight. Mountains and deeper valleys will slide into the mid 60s by the pre-dawn hours while the lowlands will settle near the 70 degree mark.

Thursday is a hot and oppressively humid day as sunshine pushes temps into the upper 80s and low 90s. Heat indexes will be running high, meaning it’ll feel much hotter than your thermometer reads. Again, a day to monitor your health if spending time outside remembering to stay hydrated and take breaks if working. Runners will want to utilize the cooler mornings. An isolated shower is possible through the day, especially towards the late afternoon and evening. A check of our interactive radar will keep you ahead of the storms.

Friday will be the day more of us flirt with the 90 degree day and heat indexes really push us into the 90s with feel like temps. A great pool day for sure, that is until the rumbles start in the afternoon. A few scattered showers in the heat of the day. We’ll have to watch for heavy downpours leading to localized high water typical of a summer downpour. When it does rain, it won’t bring relief to the heat but add to the steamy, oppressive feel of the day.

Saturday a cold front slides in bringing storms and heavy rain. Scattered throughout the afternoon, all will see a shower/storm by days end. Temps cool slightly into the mid and upper 80s but the muggy feel won’t improve.

Sunday scattered showers and downpours roam the region again in the afternoon as temps remain in the mid 80s. Localized high water will continue to be a threat to watch for with repeated rounds of showers.

Monday sunshine returns to the region and temps are cooler overall in the low to mid 80s. A touch less humidity still keeps us in the muggy range but some noticeable relief over the previous few days.

Tuesday is looking sunny but hot, once again as we soar into the mid and upper 80s. Heat index will be something worth watching as humidity is back on the rise. A few clouds in the afternoon but so far, we’re looking dry.

In your extended forecast the summer sizzle remains a theme as temps hover around the mid and upper 80s. As we turn the page into August, we appear primed to walk into the hottest month of the year, baking in the sunshine.

WEDNESDAY

Hot & Humid. Stay hydrated. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

THURSDAY

Sauna weather. Hot & very humid. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

FRIDAY

Hot & humid with PM t-storms/downpours. Highs near 90.

SATURDAY

Sct. Showers & storms. Highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY

Showers & storms here and there. Highs in the mid 80s.

MONDAY

Sunshine with PM storms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY

Sunny, cooler. Highs in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY

Heat returns. Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

THURSDAY

Hot & humid. Highs in the upper 80s.

FRIDAY

Sct. Showers. Warm. Highs in the mid 80s.