Summer is here with heat and rain

Tonight looks a lot like last night. Partly cloudy skies with just a small chance of a shower mainly before 8pm. Overnight lows drop to the low to mid 60s.

Monday to start the week we keep things hot and unsettled across the region. Highs will climb back to the mid and upper 80’s for a lot of us, and it will be one of the best chances we see this week for some afternoon showers and storms to make an appearance. Overnight Monday temperatures make their return to the low and mid 60’s.

Tuesday and the rest of the week look to copy Monday with highs in the 80’s and some afternoon showers and storms possible but not as many as Monday. These hot and unsettled conditions look to stick around into next weekend as well, when we see the return of even better rain chances so something to keep in mind if you are already making outdoor plans. summer looks like it is here to stay! So make sure you are drinking plenty of water and applying sunscreen when out in the sun!

As of now severe weather does not look likely at any point during the next 10 days but, remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy rain ends after sun set. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

MONDAY:

Showers and storms likely. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

TUESDAY:

A few storms. Highs around the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Isolated storms. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

THURSDAY:

Still a chance of a shower. Highs in the 80s.

FRIDAY:

Chance of showers. Highs in the 80’s.

SATURDAY:

Better chance of rain. Highs in the 80s.

SUNDAY:

Hanging on to rain chances. Highs in the 80s. MONDAY: Smaller rain chances. Highs in the 80s. TUESDAY: Afternoon pop up showers. Highs staying in the 80s. WEDNESDAY: Pop up showers in the afternoon. Highs staying in the 80s.