Tonight features mostly clear skies with temperatures dipping back into the lower to middle 50s. A little bit of fog is possible in the mountain valleys, but otherwise, it’s a very quiet night on the day.

Thursday begins with temperatures in the 50s, so the kiddos may need the coats for the school bus ride to school if school is still in session but certainly not on the way home as temperatures make a run at 90 degrees in the valleys! It’s a summer-like pattern that will continue through the beginning of the weekend as very warm conditions look to persist. An isolated afternoon storm can’t be ruled out in the mountains, but most of us will be dry, with a continued easterly wind flow.

Friday remains toasty! An upper-level ridge of high pressure continues to remain nearby and that will keep us dry as it moves even closer to the region. We’ll be warming up even more for our Friday, as high temperatures jump into the lower 90s! You better bet that some bank thermometers in our western counties will push to near 95 as the summer days make a return to north-central West Virginia.

By Saturday, a weak upper-level low will be moving down to our south and that could kick a couple of isolated showers into the picture for the afternoon primarily. This does not appear to be a washout by any stretch, just the typical summertime convection we’ve come to get used to in summertime Appalachian. Highs on Saturday will once again be toasty in the lower 90s.

Sunday features the chance for a couple of showers once again but the bigger story will be a front that pushes through Saturday night into Sunday morning. Though there doesn’t appear to be much moisture with it, temperatures will be noticeably cooler, with highs dipping back to around 80.

Monday looks beautiful with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s – much cooler than we’ve seen recently! This looks to begin a trend of slightly cooler weather as we work toward midweek.

Tuesday brings back the chance for an isolated shower or two with an area of low pressure nearby. Highs will be in the upper 70s, slightly warmer than on Monday.

Wednesday could have a few more showers around than on Tuesday depending on the exact track of an area of low pressure, with highs in the middle 70s. There will undoubtedly be changes, as a small shift in this area of low pressure will drastically alter our chances for rain. But for now, expect a few showers.

Looking ahead, temperatures look to be near for the middle to end of next week with only occasional chances for an afternoon shower or two. It’s a pretty quiet pattern overall as we begin to wrap up spring 2023 soon and enter into the summer season in three weeks!

TONIGHT

Mostly clear and cool. Patchy mountain valley fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

THURSDAY

Isolated shower, partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny – warm! Highs in the lower 90s.

SATURDAY

An isolated PM shower. Summer-like! Highs in the lower 90s.

SUNDAY

Isolated shower chance continues. Mainly dry. Highs in the lower 80s.

MONDAY

Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY

Partly sunny with a couple showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY

A few showers possible. Highs in the middle 70s.

THURSDAY

Partly sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

FRIDAY

Partly sunny once again. Highs in the lower 80s.

SATURDAY

Partly cloudy – seasonal. Highs in the middle 80s.