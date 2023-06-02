Tonight features mostly clear skies. You may have noticed a little haze once again this evening and will see it tomorrow as well. It’s not as strong as a week or two ago, but there are wildfires raging in Nova Scotia and with our current weather pattern, is allowing some smoke to work into our atmosphere. This will create some beautiful sunsets and sunrises for a couple of days! Low temperatures tonight will drop into the middle to upper 50s, so it’s a warm night on the way. Some patchy mountain valley fog will be possible once again.

Saturday brings the chances for a few scattered showers and storms in the afternoon, with an inverted trough nearby being the mechanism – along with our mountains – that will trigger those storms. We are not really expecting severe weather, but some brief locally heavy rainfall can’t be ruled out in a couple of the storms that pop-up. These will be popcorn-variety in nature so plenty of dry time can be expected. It will be yet another very warm day, with high temperatures in the middle 80s.

Sunday will provide the chance for a couple of showers early in the morning with a weak front crossing. Other than temperatures dropping a touch into the upper 70s for highs, you won’t notice much of a change in the weather between Saturday and Sunday other than the afternoon will be dry. This will be a great day to enjoy outside – it really is going to be a nice weekend overall here in southern West Virginia.

Monday looks dry with plenty of sunshine and temperatures once again seasonally warm for this time of year in the upper 70s. Don’t forget about the UV index this time of year, as a sunburn is possible in 15 to 20 minutes this time of year! Otherwise, it’s a very quiet start to the work week.

Tuesday brings the chance for a couple of showers, with a weak upper level trough centering itself closer to our region, allowing for the chance for a pop-up shower or two. Again, it’s plenty of dry time that we’re looking at but it’s a little cooler, with highs in the middle 70s.

Wednesday looks sunny once again, but we’ll be looking at cool conditions, as that aforementioned upper-level trough drags in cooler air from Canada. High temperatures will likely struggle to reach 70 degrees with overnight lows only in the middle to upper 40s – so it will be a bit cooler than normal for this time of year, as we should be in the middle 70s for highs.

Thursday begins the roller coaster incline of temperatures as we begin to warm up. Partly sunny skies and high temperatures in the middle 70s look likely as yet another more summer-like airmass is expected to make a return to the region for the end of the work week.

Friday will be partly sunny once again and temperatures will continue to warm as we begin to approach 80 degrees once again in southern West Virginia! This will likely be a reality by the time we work our way into the weekend.

Looking ahead, temperatures look to return to around 80 degrees for next weekend and the chances for showers and storms look to return, especially by the second half of next weekend with a front approaching. The timing of this could change but although we have had heavy rainfall in our far southern counties on Memorial Day, most towns in our region could use some rainfall. So, after a mostly dry week ahead, some beneficial rains for these areas could arrive for the end of next weekend into the following week.

