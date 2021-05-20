Summer-like Temps Remain

Thursday we fully dry out and see widespread sunshine make a return to the region. Highs will be in the 80s for nearly everyone. This will kick off a very nice, but hot end to our week. Don’t forget your sunscreen, the UV index will be high and it won’t take long for damage to set in if you are out in the sun.

Friday we just repeat exactly what we saw the day before. Highs in the low 80s for most, plenty of sunshine, and in this case a great start to the weekend.

Saturday, high pressure is still bringing stunning weather to our area. Highs remain in the 80s and skies remain dry throughout the day.

Sunday will be the last day high pressure is fully in control. Plenty of nice weather is still expected during the day with plenty of sunshine and highs returning to the 80s. Eventually, though clouds will build their way back in through the afternoon and evening and the shot at a few showers returns overnight.

Monday, an upper level disturbance passing to our north should be enough to spark up some rain through the day. Showers will have to compete with our high from the weekend but it does look likely that rain will make a return for most. Highs at least remain into the low 80s for most.

Tuesday, showers are still possible through much of the day with temperatures remaining above average. We’ll have more hours of dry conditions than rain but a good day to keep the rain gear handy just in case. Much of the area will see temps in the low to mid 80s. Lows trending warmer as well in the low 60s.

In the extended forecast, hot but unsettled weather sticks around. After Monday, we see a shift in the jet stream which will line us up to see a few rounds of rain as quick moving disturbances roll over us into the end of May.

TODAY:

Keeping dry & sunny. Highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY:

Still quiet and hot. Highs in the 80s.

SATURDAY:

Looking quiet. Highs in the 80s.

SUNDAY:

Clouds returning late. Highs in the 80s.

MONDAY:

Isolated Shower/storm. Highs again near 80.

TUESDAY:

Showers/Storms possible. Highs in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain chances. Highs near 80.

THURSDAY:

Rain/storm possible. Highs near 80.

FRIDAY:

A few thunderstorms. Highs near 80.

SATURDAY:

Showers and cooler. Highs in the mid-70s.