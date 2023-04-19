Tonight once again provides mostly clear skies, but temperatures will be much milder, with a southwest flow continuing to pump in warmer air into the two Virginias. As a result, low temperatures will only dip back into the lower 50s.

Thursday is a summer-like day on the way! With high pressure off to our southeast, a southwest breeze will be felt, which will help drive temperatures up into the lower 80s. We are still looking at an elevated risk for fire conditions, so the statewide burn ban remains in effect in West Virginia – with warm temperatures, an afternoon breeze, and continued very dry air in place, the ingredients are there for brushfires to spread quickly if they are started. Aside from the aforementioned fire risk, it’s a beautiful day on the way!

Friday continues the wonderful summer-preview weather, as temperatures will once again jump up to around 80 degrees. A cold front will begin to approach the region by the late afternoon but we should remain dry until the overnight hours. That southwest breeze will crank up just a bit for the afternoon, with wind gusts up to 30 mph possible – not good news for the brushfire threat, but a nice soaking rain is expected for Saturday.

Saturday brings a stout cold front through the region during the morning hours, with steady showers likely. Most of us will see a half inch to an inch of rain – and it won’t fall all at once, so this will be a very beneficial rain to help alleviate the brushfire threat. This will also briefly lower pollen levels as well! Temperatures on Saturday will briefly jump up into the 60s before we fall back into the 50s during the afternoon as cooler air works itself into the region.

Sunday will be a much colder day! Perhaps a few snowflakes mixing in with light drizzle around dawn over the mountains with a northwest flow will clear to partly to mostly cloudy skies for the afternoon. With that northwest flow pumping in cooler air, it will be a cold day, with highs only in the lower 50s.

Monday brings an area of high pressure toward the area to our west from Canada. With a westerly breeze, we will still encounter cooler weather despite plenty of sunshine, as highs only rebound into the middle 50s.

Tuesday sees a nice warmup taking place, as high pressure shifts to our east and a southerly flow develops. High temperatures as a result will rebound into the lower 60s.

Wednesday brings back the chances for a few showers into the two Virginias and with the thick clouds and occasional showers around, temperatures will dip back into the 50s.

Looking ahead, a bit of a lull in our overall warmer pattern looks to hang around for much of next week, as a couple of southern low-pressure systems scoot by, bringing us the chance for a few showers. This looks to keep temperatures below average as a result for a few days next week. However, the overall upper-level pattern for the next two to three weeks is a warmer pattern, so expect those warmer temperatures to return very soon.

TONIGHT

Mostly clear and milder. Lows in the lower 50s.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny – VERY WARM! Highs in the lower 80s.

FRIDAY

Partly sunny, increasing clouds late. Still warm! Highs around 80.

SATURDAY

Steady showers, especially early. A dreary day! Highs in the lower 60s – dipping into the 50s for the afternoon.

SUNDAY

AM drizzle/mountain flurry. PM drying trend but cool! Highs in the lower 50s.

MONDAY

Mostly sunny but cool! Highs in the middle 50s.

TUESDAY

Partly sunny, warmer! Highs in the lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY

A few showers return. Highs in the middle to upper 50s.

THURSDAY

Shower chances continue. Highs in the middle 50s.

FRIDAY

A few lingering showers – dreary at times. Highs in the middle 50s.

SATURDAY

A few sprinkles, PM clearing. Highs in the upper 50s.