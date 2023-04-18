Advisories and Watches Issued for Our Region

FROST ADVISORY is in effect for McDowell, Wyoming, Raleigh and Fayette counties until Wednesday morning. These counties are in the growing season – with temperatures dipping back into the middle 30s in places, a few spots of frost are possible!

Tonight could bring back once again a couple of patchy instances of light frost to some of the sheltered valleys, as low temperatures drop into the middle to upper 30s.

Wednesday provides a nice warming trend in store, as our area of high pressure shifts to our southeast. As a result, we’ll have a light breeze with very dry air and highs up into the middle 70s. Wednesday will yet again be another day conducive for brush fires, so if you don’t have to burn, wait until this weekend, when the ingredients for fires diminishes. A burn ban continues to be in effect for the state of West Virginia.

Thursday is yet another mostly sunny day, and with high pressure once again down to our southeast, it’s an even warmer day outside – we will make a run at 80 degrees, so it’ll feel more like Memorial Day than just a week after Easter! Again, very dry air will be in place, so be careful with burning – don’t if you do not have to!

Friday begins to see changes taking place, with a strong cold front approaching to our west. Most of the day Friday looks warm, with plenty of sunshine during the first half of the day and increasing clouds during the second half. We’ll see high temperatures near 80 degrees and it will be breezy. By the evening, that cold front will arrive and looks to linger for at least the first half of Saturday, meaning we’ve got showers likely overnight Friday into Saturday morning.

Saturday begins wet, but improving conditions at this point appears likely, with temperatures slowly dropping as we head into the afternoon and early evening. We’ll likely be in the 60s to near 70 degrees by the afternoon, with temperatures dropping from there as a northwest breeze kicks in behind the front. This will likely give us some clouds and a bit of a gloomy feel for the afternoon into the evening. Outdoor plans may want to be accompanied with an umbrella and other forms of rain gear to protect you, especially if you plan on being out in the morning.

Sunday continues the northwest breeze, which could give us a few rain and even snow showers during the morning hours Sunday before we finally see high pressure begin to work its way into the region by the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees behind the front, so it’s a much cooler day on the way!

Monday brings back the mostly sunny conditions and boy is it still cool. We will likely have frost in the morning with high temperatures in the lower 50s with high pressure in place.

Looking ahead, temperatures look to begin to warm back up after a short reprieve from the warmer pattern we’ve been experiencing over the last couple of weeks. Our average high temperature for this time of year is in the middle 60s and we’ll begin to march back up close to that by the middle to end of next week. As our temperatures climb and return to normal next week, so will our chances for rain…

TONIGHT

Mostly clear and cool. Patchy frost in the sheltered spots! Lows in the middle to upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny and much warmer! Fire threat continues. Highs in the middle 70s.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny and even toastier. Highs around 80.

FRIDAY

An isolated shower in the afternoon, better chance overnight. Highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY

Showers likely at times. Highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY

Morning sprinkles/flurries with a northwest flow. PM clearing. Cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

MONDAY

Mostly sunny, frosty start! Highs in the lower 50s.

TUESDAY

A few sprinkles possible. Highs in the middle 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Couple of shower chances continue. Highs in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY

An isolated shower or two. Highs in the lower 60s.