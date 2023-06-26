Tonight will keep the chances for a few showers and rumbles of thunder. The best chance for these storms will be up in the mountains, with a little extra lift available with the topography. These storms are being driven by a stout upper level low up to our north around the Great Lakes. Low temperatures tonight will drop to around 60 degrees, so it’s a bit of a stuffy night on the way. The breeze at least should help prevent fog from forming.

Tuesday continues the shower chances. Severe weather is not expected, but perhaps a rumble or two of thunder will be possible under mostly cloudy skies with our Great Lakes low continuing to spin. The clouds will help pin temperatures down, as highs only jump into the lower 70s. Keep in mind that there will be plenty of dry time in between showers and it will be breezy. The best chance for showers and a rumble of thunder will once again be up into the mountains, where the extra lift is available.

Wednesday brings high pressure back into the picture and that will allow the dry conditions to return and temperatures to warm up! We’ll make a run into the upper 70s with plenty of sunshine on the way. Some patchy morning fog will be possible, with a very light breeze in the morning, but that will be our only issue weather-wise!

Thursday continues the dry trend with high pressure overhead. Temperatures will soar into the lower to middle 80s under mostly sunny skies. It’s a summer-like day – we haven’t had too many of those this year just yet!

Friday begins to see the chances for a couple of showers and storms return in the afternoon with high pressure shifting east and our wind subsequently coming from the south. The heat and humid will pop a few garden-variety showers and storms in the afternoon but once again, there will be plenty of dry time, with highs in the middle 80s – summer-like!

Saturday looks a bit more rainier at this point, with a warm front nosing up to our north. Though the air behind this front is not really any warmer, it will be muggier and that should allow numerous scattered showers and storms to form in the afternoon with some morning sun. It’s another summer-like day on the way with highs in the lower 80s.

Sunday continues those chances for scattered showers and storms, as our region will continue to receive a humid air flow from the south courtesy of being between a warm front and a cold front. As a result, scattered showers and storms will meander about southern West Virginia, especially in the afternoon. Though the flood threat for these kinds of setups is typically very low, any town that sees a few repeated downpours could be susceptible to some brief, nuisance high water issues. Again, this threat is very low. Highs will be around 80.

Monday dries out a bit with a cold front pushing through. An isolated shower or two can’t be ruled out, but otherwise, it’s a calmer day weather-wise but remaining warm! Highs will be around 80 once again.

Looking ahead, Mother Nature will likely provide a couple of fireworks of her own for the 4th of July holiday, which is next Tuesday! At this point, the chances for storms look to only be isolated but the pattern will be warm, as temperatures in the 80s look likely for the entirety of the 4th of July weekend and through the holiday itself.

