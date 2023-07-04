Tonight, will feature mostly cloudy skies, with perhaps an isolated shower possible before midnight. Most will be dry, and fireworks are certainly a ‘go’ for tonight! It’ll be muggy with patchy fog once again possible tonight as temperatures dip back into the middle 60s. Hopefully you and your family have had a wonderful 4th of July!

Wednesday will be a mostly dry day. Other than a stray isolated storm in the mountains during the afternoon, we’ll be dry as a result of high pressure in control. High temperatures will be in the middle 80s, so it’ll be a summer-like day out there!

Thursday brings back a touch more humidity back into the region, as a southerly breeze will kick back in. An isolated storm or two as a result can’t be ruled out. We’ll also have our next weathermaker approaching from the west in the form of a cold front in association with an area of low pressure over southern Canada. That will impact us on Friday. Highs temperatures Thursday will be warm in the middle 80s.

Friday brings a better chance for scattered showers and storms, as a cold front looks to push through. This will give us an increase in storm coverage with hot and humid conditions present. Some storms could produce locally heavy rainfall, with high temperatures in the lower to middle 80s.

Saturday continues that chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, as Friday’s front will stall just to our east in Virginia. As a result, some slow-moving storms will be around, especially near the mountains. Any storm could produce locally heavy rainfall. High temperatures will be in the middle 80s.

Sunday at this point looks unsettled, with an area of low-pressure riding along yet another front in our region. This will be the focus point for scattered showers and thunderstorms. With a humid airmass in place, these storms will once again be efficient rain producers, with locally heavy rain possible. Highs will be around 80.

Monday keeps the chances for a few storms around, with Sunday’s front taking its sweet time exiting the region. With abundant clouds and slightly cooler air working in behind the front, we will likely see temperatures fall just short of 80 degrees.

Tuesday looks dry, with high pressure making a return. Plenty of sunshine will enable temperatures to warm up to around 80 degrees.

Looking ahead, it’s a summertime pattern in Appalachia, with heat and humidity enabling scattered showers and storms to pop up in garden-variety style in the afternoons. This pattern looks to be lasting for quite some time – at least through mid-July! This would be a great time to download the StormTracker 59 weather app, completely free, which will provide you with the latest watches and warnings, interactive radar where you can zoom into your location and a lot more!

TONIGHT

Mostly cloudy, isolated showers before midnight. Lows in the middle 60s.

WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny, isolated mountain shower. Highs in the middle 80s.

THURSDAY

A couple of isolated afternoon storms. Highs in the middle 80s.

FRIDAY

Scattered thunderstorms possible. Highs in the lower to middle 80s.

SATURDAY

Scattered hit-and-miss storms. Highs in the middle 80s.

SUNDAY

Scattered storms likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs around 80.

MONDAY

A few lingering showers and storms. Mostly cloudy, with highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY

Partly sunny – nice! Highs in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY

Isolated storm or two. Highs in the middle 80s.

THURSDAY

A few showers possible. Highs in the middle 80s.

FRIDAY

Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to middle 80s.