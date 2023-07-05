Tonight will feature partly cloudy skies and the risk for a stray shower before midnight. Patchy dense fog will once again be possible, which could enable visibility to be reduced to a quarter of a mile or so on area roadways like what we experienced this morning with only a very light northerly breeze in place. Give yourself plenty of space between you and the driver in front of you! Low temperatures will be warm with a muggy air mass once again in place with lows in the middle 60s.

Thursday is mostly dry but with the heat and humidity around, a stray thunderstorm or two can’t be ruled out like what we saw on Wednesday. It’ll be a warm and humid day, with high temperatures in the middle 80s – summertime weather for sure!

Friday brings a slightly better chance for scattered showers and storms, as a cold front looks to push through. This will give us an increase in storm coverage with hot and humid conditions present. Some storms could produce locally heavy rainfall, with high temperatures in the middle 80s.

Saturday continues that chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, as Friday’s front will stall just to our east in Virginia. As a result, some slow-moving storms will be around, especially near the mountains. Any storm could produce locally heavy rainfall. High temperatures will be in the middle 80s.

Sunday at this point looks unsettled, with an area of low-pressure riding along yet another front in our region. This will be the focus point for scattered showers and thunderstorms. With a humid airmass in place, these storms will once again be efficient rain producers, with locally heavy rain possible. Highs will be in the upper 70s. To emphasize, it won’t rain all the time either day this weekend, but especially for Sunday, the umbrella would be a handy accessory to have if you plan on being out and about for extended periods of time.

Monday keeps the chances for a few storms around, with Sunday’s front taking its sweet time exiting the region. With abundant clouds and slightly cooler air working in behind the front, we will likely see temperatures fall just short of 80 degrees.

Tuesday looks dry, with high pressure making a return. Plenty of sunshine will enable temperatures to warm up to around 80 degrees.

Wednesday also looks dry and toastier, as high pressure moves directly overhead. High temperatures will increase into the middle 80s as a result.

Looking ahead, it’s a summertime pattern in Appalachia, with heat and humidity enabling scattered showers and storms to pop up in garden-variety style in the afternoons. This pattern looks to be lasting for quite some time – at least through mid-July! This would be a great time to download the StormTracker 59 weather app, completely free, which will provide you with the latest watches and warnings, interactive radar where you can zoom into your location and a lot more! Also, don’t forget about the UV index this time of year and using sunscreen to protect yourself – sunburns are easy to come by – and are still easily possible when it is cloudy outside!

TONIGHT

Isolated shower before midnight, partly cloudy. Lows in the middle 60s.

THURSDAY

A couple of isolated afternoon storms. Highs in the middle 80s.

FRIDAY

Scattered thunderstorms possible. Highs in the middle 80s.

SATURDAY

Scattered hit-and-miss storms. Highs in the middle 80s.

SUNDAY

Scattered storms likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY

A few lingering showers and storms. Mostly cloudy, with highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny – nice! Highs in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny and warmer! Highs in the middle 80s.

THURSDAY

A few showers possible. Highs in the middle 80s.

FRIDAY

Isolated storms. Highs in the lower to middle 80s.

SATURDAY

Isolated storms. Highs in the lower to middle 80s.