Tonight brings that chance for a couple of isolated storms as our humidity slowly increases, along with our temperature. We’ll see temperatures drop into the lower 60s overnight tonight. A few instances of patchy fog are possible for the morning commute!

Tuesday morning a few showers for the morning commute fade as we kick off the day with a steamy, muggy feel. Stubborn clouds keep the sun at bay at times but temps warm despite this. As winds shift out of the southwest, temps push into the mid 80s as humidity climbs. The combination will result in a few downpours in the evening with a few rumbles of thunder. These will be scattered in nature, but something worth watching.

Wednesday we really crank up the heat and humidity as we quickly warm from the mid and upper 60s to the upper 80s. Humidity making it feel like a sauna. Heat index, or what it feels like will push into the low 90s for some making the heat and humidity a health hazard for those with pre-existing medical conditions that impact breathing. Watch for signs of heat exhaustion and remember to stay hydrated and take breaks in working outdoors.

Thursday is a hot and oppressively humid day as sunshine pushes temps into the upper 80s and low 90s. Again, a day to monitor your health if spending time outside remembering to stay hydrated and take breaks if working. Runners will want to utilize the cooler mornings.

Friday will be the day more of us flirt with the 90-degree day and heat indexes really push us into the 90s with feel like temps. A great pool day for sure, that is until the rumbles start in the afternoon. A few scattered showers in the heat of the day. We’ll have to watch for heavy downpours leading to localized high water typical of a summer downpour. When it does rain, it won’t bring relief to the heat but add to the steamy, oppressive feel of the day.

Saturday a cold front slides in bringing storms and heavy rain. Scattered throughout the afternoon, all will see a shower by days end. Temps cool slightly into the low to mid 80s but the muggy feel won’t improve.

Sunday scattered showers and downpours roam the region again in the afternoon as temps remain in the mid 80s. Localized high water will continue to be a threat to watch for with repeated rounds of showers.

In your extended forecast the summer sizzle remains a theme as temps hover around the mid and upper 80s. As we turn the page into August, we appear primed to walk into the hottest month of the year, baking in the sunshine.

TONIGHT

Isolated storm or two. Patchy fog. Lows around 60.

TUESDAY

Morning sprinkle, sunshine then PM storms. Highs in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY

Hot & Humid. Stay hydrated. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

THURSDAY

Sauna weather. Hot & very humid. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

FRIDAY

Hot & humid with PM t-storms/downpours. Highs near 90.

SATURDAY

Sct. Showers & storms. Highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY

Showers & storms here and there. Highs in the mid 80s.

MONDAY

Sunshine with PM storms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY

Sunny, cooler. Highs in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY

Heat returns. Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

THURSDAY

Hot & humid. Highs in the upper 80s.