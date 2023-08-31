Tonight is yet another chilly night across southern West Virginia. Temperatures will fall back into the lower 50s under mostly clear skies.

Friday continues the sunny trend! It’s a chilly start for the kiddos heading off to school or for anyone heading out for the morning commute but you won’t need the jacket for the afternoon. High pressure up to our north will keep us nice and dry with high temperatures falling just short of 80 degrees. High school football games across southern West Virginia look fantastic. Temperatures will be in the lower 70s to begin area games, dipping back into the 60s by the end.

Saturday is a great start to the holiday weekend with plenty of sun and high temperatures in the lower 80s.

Sunday cranks the heat a bit more as high pressure builds a bit more down to our south. This will give us a southerly flow with high temperatures in the lower to middle 80s.

Labor Day itself looks great with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the middle 80s – it looks to be a great Labor Day holiday this year in southern West Virginia.

Tuesday keeps high pressure around but it’s getting toasty with high temperatures in the middle to upper 80s.

Wednesday features partly sunny skies and a touch more humidity, with high temperatures in the middle 80s.

Thursday brings the chances for a few scattered showers, but at this point they look to remain widely scattered in nature with highs in the middle 80s.

Looking ahead, it’s a pretty dry pattern we’re looking to see continue for next week in southern West Virginia. With that being said, the heat and building humidity will likely allow a few isolated showers to build by the afternoon by the middle to end of next week. Until then, we are dry! High temperatures also look to remain slightly above normal for this time of year – we should be in the upper 70s but we will likely keep high temperatures in the 80s for the next couple of weeks.

