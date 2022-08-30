With a bit of a northwesterly flow taking control tonight, a few light showers and mist will be possible over the mountain areas tonight in Pocahontas and Greenbrier counties. Most of us though will be drying out and cooling down as many of us will wake up in the middle to upper 50s on Wednesday.

Wednesday provides cooler weather with our front scooting away to the south and a Canadian high pressure system kicking in. This will usher in a cooler northwesterly flow and hold high temperatures to only the middle 70s. It’ll be beautiful outside! Overnight temperatures in many towns will fall into the lower to middle 50s.

High pressure remains to our west Thursday and that will keep the cool flow going! So it’s another nice day on the way, with highs in the upper 70s and low humidity – enjoy!

Friday will be the day that the high pressure system shifts off to our northeast. That will allow a more southerly flow to kick in which will crank the temperature and eventually, the humidity. Highs will return to the middle 80s as a result.

Saturday’s humidity levels will be higher than the previous days and that should be enough to pop a couple of isolated showers. A lot of dry time is on the way, but it’ll be hazy, hot and humid, with highs in the middle 80.

Sunday will be similar to Saturday, with isolated storms in the afternoon and a hot and humid day, with high temperatures in the middle 80s.

Monday at this point features a slightly better chance for showers with a weak frontal system passing through. That feature will cool us back down to around 80 degrees, which is close to seasonal for this time of year.

Tuesday looks wet unfortunately with that frontal system stalling out. With that said, a couple of rounds of showers and thunderstorms will be possible, which will keep us in the 70s for highs.

In our extended forecast, a bit of a trough-like look to the forecast looks on tap for the eastern U.S. for the middle and end of next week. This means temperatures will be at or below average. Rain chances will continue at least in an isolated pattern until our overall weather pattern ‘flattens’ out which may not occur until the following weekend.

TONIGHT:

Mountain mist, otherwise, a drying trend. Lows in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Sunny & beautiful! Highs in the middle 70s.

THURSDAY:

Mostly sunny and nice! Highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY:

Mostly sunny and warm for high school football! Highs in the middle 80s.

SATURDAY:

Isolated storms in the afternoon. Highs in the middle 80s.

SUNDAY:

Afternoon isolated storms once again. Highs in the middle 80s.

MONDAY:

Few storms, primarily in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

TUESDAY:

Scattered thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Lingering showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

THURSDAY:

Isolated showers. Highs in the middle 70s.

FRIDAY:

Partly sunny and nice! Highs in the upper 70s.