Tonight will provide partly cloudy skies with just a stray sprinkle or two possible before midnight. With our breeze relaxing, a couple of instances of patchy fog is possible. Low temperatures will dip back into the lower 50s.

Friday begins a new dry pattern in southern West Virginia, with partly sunny skies and highs in the middle 70s. High school football games look great, with temperatures at kickoff near 70 degrees, cooling to around 60 degrees by the end of the fourth quarter, so consider a jacket for those cold bleachers!

Saturday looks wonderful with plenty of sunshine and high pressure in control. High temperatures will warm as a result under partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the middle 70s.

Sunday continues with the trend of sunshine with mostly sunny skies and highs in the middle 70s with high pressure in control.

Monday looks great to kickstart the first work week of October with plenty of sunshine and highs in the middle 70s.

Tuesday continues the warm weather with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s.

Wednesday continues the dry and warm trend with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s.

Thursday brings a small increase of clouds out ahead of our next storm system, with highs in the middle to upper 70s.

Looking ahead, once we get past this work week, it’s another nice stretch of dry weather ahead with an upper-level ridging building. This translates to plenty of sunshine over the next two weeks beyond this Thursday, which should allow temperatures to rebound to above average temperatures ahead for southern West Virginia. We even look to make a run toward 80 degrees by the middle to end of next week! Fall fire season begins on Sunday, October 1st in West Virginia – this means burning is only permitted between the hours of 5 p.m. and 7 a.m. With a very dry pattern in place ahead and dry tinder from fall foliage and lower humidity likely, it will be easy for fires to pop up – please heed the law!

Beyond that a strong cold front is beginning to look probable toward the very end of the next work week into the following weekend. This looks to bring some chilly weather that could perhaps introduce a frost threat to the mountains…

TONIGHT

Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

FRIDAY

Brief AM sprinkle. Partly sunny – high school football games look great! Highs in the middle 70s.

SATURDAY

Mostly sunny. Nice! Highs in the middle 70s.

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny – gorgeous! Highs in the middle 70s.

MONDAY

Mostly sunny skies continue. Highs in the middle 70s.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny and warm! Highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny. Warm! Highs near 80.

THURSDAY

Partly sunny. Highs near 80.

FRIDAY

Few showers possible. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

SATURDAY

Few showers possible. Gloomy. Highs around 70.

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the middle 60s.