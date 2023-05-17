Tonight features clear skies. A touch of fog is possible tonight, though not like what we experienced last. It’ll be a bit of a chilly night, with low temperatures in the middle 40s.

Thursday continues the beautiful weather trend with high pressure to our north. By the afternoon, that high pressure system will shift to our northeast, with a southeasterly breeze kicking back in. This means warmer days are on the way and we’ll see the mercury climb into the lower to middle 70s for highs.

Friday is yet another nice day of weather. We’ll begin the day with mostly sunny skies but by the afternoon, clouds will begin to be on the increase out ahead of our next storm system, which looks to push through Saturday. We will stay dry Friday but you will notice the clouds late, with highs in the middle 70s.

Saturday will be wet at times, as a cold front will push through the region from the west. A few thunderstorms will be possible but the threat for severe weather will be very low overall. There will be some dry time as well, with highs in the middle 70s.

Sunday looks really nice at this point behind the front, with plenty of sunshine expected and high temperatures dipping back into the lower 70s.

Monday brings high pressure back toward the region, as it will be up to our north, keeping a cool northerly breeze around with highs in the middle 70s.

Tuesday continues the sunny conditions, with plenty of sun and highs in the middle 70s expected for the region.

Looking ahead, a ridge of high pressure looks to build early next week and last at least through middle week, which will toast us back up. We haven’t been back into the 80s for a hot second but we look to be flirting with that once again as we head into the middle and end of next week, with above-average looking temperatures appearing likely. With the ridge of high pressure in place, the weather during this timeframe should be quiet.

TONIGHT

Patchy fog, otherwise clear and cool, with lows in the middle 40s.

THURSDAY

Plenty of sunshine! Hardly a cloud. Highs in the lower 70s.

FRIDAY

A lot of sunshine once again. Highs in the middle 70s.

SATURDAY

A few scattered showers and storms likely. Highs in the middle 70s.

SUNDAY

Sunny skies return. Beautiful! Highs near 70.

MONDAY

Mostly sunny, nice day! Highs in the middle 70s.

TUESDAY

Another beautiful sunny day. Highs in the middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny – nice! Highs in the middle 70s.

THURSDAY

Partly sunny & warm. Highs near 80.

FRIDAY

Partly sunny, summer-like! Highs in the lower 80s.

SATURDAY

Partly sunny and warm once again. Highs in the lower 80s.