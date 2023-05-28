Sunday morning looks to be soggy. Scattered showers will continue into Sunday morning from the overnight on Saturday. If you have any plans for the morning, definitely pack the rain gear and get them ready to go. Conditions look to improve slightly as we progress into the afternoon. The scattered showers will turn into more hit or miss chances through the rest of the late afternoon and evening. This means a few breaks here and there will be possible for the second half on Sunday under mostly cloudy skies. Though, I would still keep an umbrella around just in case you encounter an isolated afternoon shower. Those mostly cloudy skies will only help our afternoon highs get in the middle 60s.

Memorial Day Monday will continue to feel the effects from the nearby low pressure system. However, the effects will be very hit or miss across the region as we’re only expecting isolated showers, and potential a rumble or two of thunder, at this time. Most of these showers will be in the early to late afternoon thanks to daytime heating. Thus, you can expect not a total washout for Monday, with the morning and afternoon still holding plenty of time for everyone to enjoy the holiday. Similar to Sunday afternoon, I would keep an umbrella or rain jacket around just in case. A mix of sun and clouds will dominate the forecast and the sunshine we do see will allow our afternoon highs to rise into the middle 70s.

Tuesday is gearing up to be a similar day to Monday. Much of the early to late morning will see the area stay dry under partly cloudy skies. Once we start to get more daytime heating incorporated, rain chances will increase for the afternoon. But once again, not expecting a washout this time. Showers will be very isolated in nature with a good chunk of the area remaining fairly dry. Another day to continue to monitor the trends in the forecast and keep an umbrella on standby. With a mix of sun and clouds expected, our afternoon highs will get back into the middle 70s.

Wednesday will be the final day where our forecast is influenced by the nearby low pressure system. We will eventually have a high pressure system build north of our area, thus kicking out the nearby low pressure system. The low, unfortunately, will still have an influence on our Wednesday forecast. Much like Monday and Tuesday, Wednesday does not look like a washout, with only the chance of an afternoon shower and/or storm possible. Another workday where many will see plenty of dry time and sun but keep the rain gear on standby for the afternoon. All of the sunshine we do see will help our afternoon highs continue to rise into the upper 70s.

Thursday finally brings back the best chance for area-wide dry weather. Our high pressure system is expected to fully settle in by Thursday, giving us the best chance for everyone to enjoy a mostly sunny and dry day. If you missed outdoor chores the past few says, Thursday looks like the best day to get them done. However, with afternoon highs expected to be in the low 80s, it might be best to get those done either in the early morning or late evening.

Friday brings in more sunshine and a great end to the work week once again. Yesterday’s high pressure system appears to be sticking around for at least more day. This will give many the chance for a mostly sunny end to the week and another day to enjoy the dry weather once again. Great day to go out and enjoy your Friday afternoon and evening. Our temperatures for Friday will only continue to climb as many can expect to get into the middle 80s.

Saturday sees our high pressure system officially move out as we see a new weather system approach from the north. A cold front is expected to move in from Canada and impact the forecast for portions of our weekend. As it stands for Saturday, much of our morning and afternoon will see dry time with only the lingering chance of a light stray shower during that time. By the time the evening and overnight hours roll in, we’ll see better chances for rain. Only expected a few isolated showers will our Saturday come to a close under mostly cloudy sky. We should see enough sun in most locations, however, for our afternoon highs to get back into the low 80s.

In your extended forecast, next weekend is looking a bit unsettled with the return of a new weather system. This system looks to bring the chances for some more rain showers into the weekend forecast. Not expecting a washout from this system, but we will continue to monitor this system to see how it will impact the first weekend of June. As for temperatures, we’ll be running a mix of 70s and 80s for the next several days.

SUNDAY

Scattered showers AM, isolated showers PM. Highs in the middle 60s.

MEMORIAL DAY – MONDAY

Isolated showers continue, plenty of dry time. Highs near the 70 mark.

TUESDAY

A few stray showers. Highs in the middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Stray shower chance. Highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY

Sunny and dry. Highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY

Plenty of dry time and sunshine. Highs in the middle 80s.

SATURDAY

Few isolated storms return. Highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY

Isolated showers AM, plenty of dry time PM. Highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY

Partly sunny skies. Highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY

An afternoon stray shower possible. Highs in the low 80s.