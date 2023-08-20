Sunday morning will start with some patchy fog, mostly along our river valleys. The sunshine will help burn off the fog as we see a mostly clear day. It will feel more like summer as our humidity levels rise and our temperatures get back into the middle 80s.

Monday starts the work week off with morning lows back in the 60s. A few clouds will build in from the north, but we will stay dry and sunny. Temperatures continue to rise as we get into the upper 80s.

Tuesday follows a similar trend where partly cloudy skies will dominate the forecast as our work week continues the dry spell. Highs on Tuesday will continue to top off in the middle 80s.

Wednesday completes the hat trick with another sunny and dry day for the work week. Partly cloudy skies will continue to stick around and our afternoon highs will make a run for the upper 80s.

Thursday finally gives us a chance for some showers. After a dry morning, a nearby system will produce the chances for a few afternoon storms, mostly east of the I-77 corridor. Everyone else sticks with partly sunny skies as highs get into the upper 80s.

Friday will end the work week with another partly sunny afternoon. Given enough sunshine and humidity, a few afternoon storms will be possible. Afternoon highs will make their way into the upper 80s.

Saturday morning begins in the 60s with a few clouds. This will be followed by some hints of sunshine, bringing the chance for a few isolated storms in the afternoon. A mix of sun and clouds for Saturday as afternoon highs get in the middle 80s.

In your extended forecast, we’re back to a typical summertime pattern with temperatures sticking in the 80s. Most mornings will begin in the 60s before climbing back into the 80s before dinnertime. Afternoon storms will linger so make sure to keep an umbrella around or two just in case.

