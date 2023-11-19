Tonight, we enjoy another dry night as high pressure sticks around. Clouds will begin to build in, moving west to east, as we see a partly cloudy night. Another cold night is ahead as overnight lows drop into the middle to low 30s.

Monday features an increase in cloud cover as partly sunny skies slowly turn into mostly cloudy skies by Monday night as our next system approaches. Monday evening/night also runs the chance for a few sprinkles, through expect any to be on the light side, as temperatures settle into the 50s.

Tuesday is a soggy day with our frontal system scooting by. Scattered showers will move through, along with the chance for some icy rain in the morning across the mountains, for any Thanksgiving travelers, so perhaps give yourself a few extra minutes before hitting the road as wet roadways can be expected. Highs will be in the 50s, but a breezy day, southeast winds between 20-30 mph, will make “feel-like” conditions feel like they are in 40s for the lowlands and 30s across the higher terrain.

Wednesday sees more chances for rain as our low passes northward. While most will see a chance for rain, a flake or two of snow across the higher terrain in Pocahontas and Greenbrier counties is possible. Highs will only make it back into the 40s, but a cold northwest breeze will push “feel-like” temperatures into the 30s as rain chances diminish.

Thanksgiving looks fantastic as long as you don’t mind the colder temperatures. High pressure building in will keep us dry but colder air rushing in will drop our highs in the 40s for the lowland and the 30s across the mountains.

Black Friday is a frosty start as temperatures start off in the 30s. That won’t last for long as high pressure provides us with a partly sunny to mostly sunny afternoon. This will help afternoon highs rise into the 50s.

Saturday sees our next system arrive, bringing in the chance for showers during the day. A mostly cloudy and gloomy day but a mild afternoon overall as temperatures make it back into the 40s.

Sunday continues to deal with the lingering showers from yesterday’s system, mostly in the form of light showers. Another gloomy day, and a chilly one, with temperatures in the 40s.

In your extended forecast, we continue to watch and see how next weekend’s system plays out. Rain chances appear likely late Saturday into Sunday as we move away from the weekend. It will be a cold next week however as temperatures hover in the 40s.

TONIGHT

Clouds increase. Dry & cold. Lows in the middle to low 30s.

MONDAY

Partly sunny. Few sprinkles possible late. Highs in the low 50s.

TUESDAY

Wet with scattered showers. Cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY

AM rain. PM clearing. Highs in the 40s.

THANKSGIVING

Dry day. Chilly. Highs in the 40s.

BLACK FRIDAY

Partly sunny. A little warmer. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY

Clouds increase. Chance for showers. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY

A few sprinkles. Chilly. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY

Partly sunny. Chilly. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY

Partly sunny. Still chilly. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny. Another chilly day. Highs in the 40s.