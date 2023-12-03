Sunday morning keeps last nights showers around, leading to slick morning travel at times. By lunchtime, much of the shower activity will have exited, outside of a few hit or miss showers across the mountains. Highs on Sunday remain in the upper 50s under breezy conditions with west winds gusting as high as 20+ mph at times.

Monday starts the week off in the upper 30s and partly cloudy skies in the morning. We’ll see chances for rain return, especially in the afternoon, as afternoon highs climb into the upper 40s. A few more lingering showers will continue into the evening, along with a few snowflakes across the mountains possible, into early Tuesday morning.

Tuesday is a cold and dry start in the low 30s. Eventually, a low pressure system will move in later that day, accompanied by showers and colder air. This cold air will begin the switch over to snow showers Tuesday night, with the best bet for accumulations of snow occurring across the higher peaks in the mountains.

Wednesday looks to be a cold and messy day as afternoon highs struggle to make it into the 30s and as northwest winds keep “feel-like” conditions below that. Snow showers look to continue at times, again with the best accumulations happening over the mountains. These showers will begin to diminish as we head into Wednesday night.

Thursday brings back the sunshine as high pressure moves in. Thursday morning will be a very cold start in the 20s but sunshine and southerly winds will help bring temperatures up into the 40s. A dry but chilly afternoon ahead but not a bad way to begin the start of Hanukkah.

Friday is another chilly but sunny day as high pressure sticks around. Definitely a good coat day as well with temperatures starting off in the 20s in the morning and slowly climbing into the 40s by dinnertime. Outside of a few afternoon clouds, it will be a partly sunny Friday.

Saturday begins the weekend on a good note. We wake up to temperatures in the 30s but gradually get into the 50s as we move in the afternoon. Enjoy a partly sunny but dry day as high pressure remains around for one more day before our next round of rain arrives on Sunday.

In your extended forecast, next Sunday brings back the rain showers but they will be fast moving as they slowly diminish by Monday. Temperatures remain deadlock next weekend into the 50s and 40s and largely look to remain that way as we head into the following week.

