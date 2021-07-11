Sunday starts quiet, turning active in the afternoon

Sunday will be another hot and humid one as a Bermuda high holds its influence over the area. Rain will be a little more widespread as a wave of low pressure ‘breaks’ over our region as it hits the outer edge of high pressure. We’ll likely see scattered showers and storms through the day. Highs in the low 80s.

There is a small (level 1 of 5) potential for severe weather in our area Sunday. For now, it doesn’t look very likely we’ll see much if any severe weather, but we do have at least some of the ingredients present to build up a few stronger storms. It’s likely strong winds, and some small hail will the primary concern if we see anything.

Monday more showers and storms are possible especially through the second half of the day as our system stalls out to our east. Highs will climb back into the mid-80s at least as the southerly flow remains in place.

Tuesday is looking unsettled as well, no rest for the weary here. Showers and storms will return through the day as our low pressure collapses on the edge of our strong Bermuda high. Abundant moisture will be left behind, and combined with the heat of the day should help the storms get going.

Wednesday we still have plenty of moisture hanging around the area. As we heat back up into the 80s we’ll see another prominent round through the afternoon hours of the day and into the evening. We’ll have to be watching the risk of some flooding by either Tuesday or Wednesday as rain totals will start to add up and the ground will likely be fairly saturated in many areas.

Thursday has some hints it might be on the drier side but clouds will still be a consistent feature throughout the daytime across much of the region. Showers will likely roll through the cloud cover here or there but should be more isolated in nature versus previous days. Highs in the low to mid 80s are expected.

Heading into the end of next week, it does look like we chisel away a little at our blocking high pressure but through the end of the 10-day forecast, it does look to maintain its hold over the area. Despite the rain at least we’ll stay in the 80s.

SUNDAY:

A few storms. Highs in the upper 80s.

MONDAY:

Cooler and drier with an isolated shower possible. Highs in the 80s

TUESDAY:

Looking drier. Mild with highs in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

PM Showers again. Hot with temps in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY:

Chances for a few storms. Highs in the 80s.

FRIDAY:

Can’t shake this unsettled pattern yet! Highs in the 80s.

SATURDAY:

Still seeing shower and storm chances. Highs in the 80s.

SUNDAY:

Hot, Humid, Unsettled. Highs in the 80s.

MONDAY:

Iso. PM Showers, hot. Highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY:

Muggy with PM storms. High in the upper 80s.