A sunny, hot day for the region today. Temperatures throughout the region will top out in the 80s to 90s, with humidity adding to the sweltering conditions. Get the hydration going and mow your grass if you can, as doing so this week will be difficult at best.

Monday ushers in a cold front which will help trigger a few storms in the afternoon. Heavy rain will be possible with some of the more mature storms while others will be short lived. Temps cool down thanks to less sunshine with highs in the middle 80s. A better chance of storms and heavy rain will exist during the evening and nighttime hours.





Tuesday our cold front slides south but gets stuck over Virginia giving us showers and storms throughout the day. A few breaks between storms but mostly we’ll be dealing with a soggy day. Highs remain near average in the lower 80s, though the upper 70s is not out of the question. Showers continue Tuesday overnight.



Wednesday provides an even better chance for scattered thunderstorms as the stalled front drifts back north. This will keep shower activity alive with a few embedded thunderstorms for the afternoon. As a result of the abundant clouds, temperatures will once again be held into the lower 80s.

Thursday another frontal system pushes in keeping the shower and storm activity alive for another day. In the summer humid pattern, some heavy downpours could lead to isolated high water issues after a few repeated rainy days. Highs still around average in the low to mid 80s.

Things look to clear out by this coming weekend, with a drier and more seasonable weather stretch in the extended forecast. The good news is we are not in drought conditions in the region heading into August, so that should help our garden harvests.



With summer weather we must watch for summer storms so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. Add it to your baby registry, wedding registry – and don’t forget an external antenna, as many of us need one to get the best reception.

TODAY:

Sunny & Hot. Highs in the 90s.

MONDAY:

Scattered storms, gloomy. Highs in the middle 80s.

TUESDAY:

PM scattered storms. Highs in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Storms likely. Highs around 80.

THURSDAY:

Sct. Storms/some sun. Highs in the middle 80s.

FRIDAY:

Clearing out! Brief AM sprinkle. Highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower. Highs in the lower 80s.

SUNDAY:

Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the middle 80s.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy, iso. storms. Highs in the mid-80s.

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s.