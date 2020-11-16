Sunny and Cool Today

At the bus stop this morning breezy conditions are expected as well as a noticeable shift in temperatures. All in all you’ll need a decent jacket heading out the door. Even when the sun rises, we won’t see much improvement in the temperatures.

Today, it’s cold. Many will struggle only into the 40s as tons of cold air has been working in overnight behind our exiting cold front. Grab the jacket and maybe leave some extra time to warm the car up this morning, you’ll need it. We do stay dry on a more positive note!

Tomorrow will end up very similar to how today is, generally cold but relatively clear of most cloud cover. A false sun day if you will, where the sun is out but it doesn’t do much to warm things up. This is all as another weak cold front passes by in the early morning and delivers a reinforcing shot of cold air. Along the mountains some rain/snow (above 1500ft) showers look likely to spark up in the afternoon. Accumulations should be minimal.

Wednesday we still feel the grip of the cold air with many hovering into the 30s and 40s for afternoon highs. But there is a light at the end of the tunnel. Believe it or not it comes from the high pressure that is causing the cool weather. At this point its starting to shift south and will soon tap into some warmer air.

Thursday we feel the effects of the shifting high as we rocket back into above average temperatures for November. Many make it into the 60s and the upper 50s, a big jump considering some will only be in the 30s Wednesday. Dry and mostly sunny weather sticks around as well.

Friday holds onto the warmth and is even a bit warmer than Thursday was to put a cherry on top to end out the week and dive into the weekend. The sun is still shining as well.

Saturday and Sunday follow Fridays trend and each add on a little bit of warmth each day. By the time Sunday rolls in most will be in the low and mid 60s. In addition to the extra warmth Sunday, we’ll also see some extra clouds build in during the overnight hours as our next cold front sets up off to our west.

The extended forecast brings a cold front sweeping through early on Monday bringing rain for the first half of the day. The really big thing this front will do outside of some beneficial rain for parts of the area is knock us right back down to average for this time of year temperature wise. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s to start out next week!

Fall fire season has started in West Virginia and it runs until December 31st. During this period outdoor burning is only allowed after 5 PM and before 7 AM. Remember fires must be attended to until they are completely extinguished. You can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials and all fires must have a safety strip of at least 10 feet around them. Let’s stay safe this fall.

MONDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the highs in the 40s and 50s.

TUESDAY:

Dry. Highs around 40.

WEDNESDAY:

Dry. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Still dry. Highs around 60.

FRIDAY:

Looking good. Highs near 60 again.

SATUDAY:

Still dry! Highs in the low 60s.

SUNDAY:

Dry again! Highs in the low 60s.

MONDAY:

Rain early in the dau. Highs in the 50s and 40s.

TUESDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the 50s and 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Some chances for rain. Highs in the 50s.