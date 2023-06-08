Thursday morning starts off in the cool 40s under mostly clear skies. If you have been waiting for your chance to enjoy dry weather all day long, Thursday looks to be a good bet! The high-pressure system will continue to move in and provide the entire area with plenty of sunshine and dry time. If you missed your chance to get outdoor chores done the past few days, early morning or late afternoon on Thursday looks like the best times. Continue to monitor air quality alerts throughout the next few days, however, as smoke from Canada continues to hamper air qualities around West Virginia and Virginia. After starting off with a cool morning, we’ll see our afternoon highs try to get into the upper 60s.

Thursday night brings in another dry night in the forecast. With high-pressure still remaining in control, tonight will see a mostly clear night but still a hazy one from the northern smoke. No rain showers will be expected so enjoy the dry night ahead! It will be another chilly night once again as many locations drop into the middle 40s for overnight lows.

Friday finishes this work week off with another dry day for the most part. Our northern high-pressure system continues to give us more dry time with it continuing to stick around. This will be primarily seen across the lower elevations and for those closer to the western edge of West Virginia. For the mountain counties, the chance for an isolated mountain shower is there with a nearby low-pressure system. These showers will likely stick near the higher elevations and keep the lowlands dry. Any shower chances will diminish by the evening with the loss of daytime heating, leaving the overnight dry and clear. Afternoon highs for Friday will try to make a run for the 70-degree mark.

Saturday looks like it will kick off the weekend on a great note. Outside of a few clouds here or there, dry weather looks to be in place for our Saturday. Our northern high-pressure system will give us one more day of dry weather before sliding off to the east. You can expect a mix of sun and clouds for your Saturday as we continue to warm up. Before our Saturday comes to a close, afternoon highs on Saturday will likely get into the upper 70s.

Sunday morning looks to start off dry with partly cloudy skies. It will be the first morning over the past several days where we get back into the 50s for morning lows. Much of the late morning and early afternoon will also stay dry before more clouds build in for the evening. A new cold front is expected to start crossing on Sunday night. This will bring in the chance for scattered showers and storms as we head into the overnight. The few hours of dry time we do see will help our afternoon highs climb into the low 80s.

Monday morning starts off with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms as our cold front moves through. Definitely get the rain gear packed as you start the new work week. Much of the rain showers will occur during the morning hours as the main line crosses. However, once the cold front passes, rain chances should gradually diminish for the second half on Monday. This will also include the chance for a few peaks of sunshine before Monday afternoon ends. The cloudy skies and rain showers will drop our afternoon highs into the low 70s.

Tuesday looks like it will get us back on track when it comes to dry weather. With the exit of Monday’s cold front, we should begin to see better improvements on Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds to begin the morning. This dry weather will continue throughout our Tuesday as we enjoy a partly sunny day. Looking like a great day to go out and enjoy any outdoor activities that you missed out on Monday. We’ll start in the 50s for the morning but gradually make our way back into the low 70s by dinnertime.

Wednesday starts off with a few clouds in the morning and temperatures in the 50s. Another morning where a mix of sun and clouds will be sticking around. Once we roll into the afternoon, the chance for an isolated storm returns with daytime heating in effect. Not expecting an area wide washout, but a few showers and rumbles of thunder for Wednesday afternoon looks possible. Still, plenty of sunshine to end off our Wednesday and this will help our temperatures rise into the upper 70s.

In your extended forecast, we continue on with our June forecast by finally getting back into the 80s by next Thursday and this looks to last through the start of next weekend. Not only will we see a rise in temperatures, but also a rise in rain/storm chances. Another low-pressure system looks to form up by the middle of next week and progress into the area by next Thursday and Friday. Some fine tuning is still needed for this system, but we’ll continue to monitor this system on how it will impact at the end of your work week.

