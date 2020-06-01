Sunny and Dry the Next Few Days

Monday looks to keep things dry as well high pressure is in control across much of the eastern U.S., for us temperatures will be slightly below average in the lower 70’s. It will also be a dry day, dew points are in the 30’s and 40’s, if you suffer from dry skin today could be irritating.

Tonight things remain a bit on the cooler side, we see lows in the 50’s across the board. Dry air holds on in the over night hours, keeping things mostly cloud free for us.

Tuesday we continue the dry streak as high pressure holds on tight, with temperatures making their way back to the upper 70s and low 80s. Tuesday also brings the return to a more southerly flow which helps in part to kick off the rise the in temperatures from Monday. Overnight Tuesday we keep the clouds out of the picture one more time.

Wednesday we continue our drier stretch with temperatures continuing to warm up, highs in the upper 70s and low 80s are expected. At this point we are pumping in air from the south, which in part rises our temperatures and now our humidity too. High pressure makes it’s exit to our east opening the door for moisture to come pouring back into the area. Expect clouds to build with some showers possible by the overnight hours.

By Thursday we get back to near 80, with our first chances to see rain and some thunderstorms return. By Friday we continue to keep rain and thunderstorms in the forecast, but we keep the near 80 degree temperatures. Next weekend looks less unsettled for now, but there is some variability in that forecast so be sure to check back!

The start of the next work week we stay above average in temperatures and keep the afternoon chances of a pop up shower or thunderstorm.

Remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.



MONDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the low 70s.

TUESDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

A small shower chance in overnight hours, otherwise dry. Highs closer to 80.

THURSDAY:

More storms. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

FRIDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the low 80s.

SATURDAY:

A few showers. Highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 80s. MONDAY:

Highs in the upper 70s to around 80. Afternoon pop up showers. TUESDAY:

Highs close to 80. Afternoon pop up showers.

WEDNESDAY:

Highs near 80. A stray shower.