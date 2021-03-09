Sunny and Even Warmer Today

Tuesday continues the warming trend started over the weekend. Highs for most at this point are in the 60s. This is all thanks to a ‘Bermuda High’ that’s sitting out over the Atlantic ocean at this point, this is what’s providing our southerly flow of warm and moist air. This will stick around for most of the week.

Wednesday is still sunny with our high pressure in control, highs still in the 60s for everyone as well. Southerly winds are continuing though, this is the first day of the week you might notice them pick up a little bit. While not expected to be gusty, Wednesday will be a bit breezy compared to earlier in the week. This is all thanks to an approaching low and it’s associated fronts, don’t worry no rain in the forecast, yet.

Thursday, winds continue to increase out of the south leading to what will probably be the warmest day of the week with highs nearing the upper 60s for a lot of us. Our next storm system is close but just not here yet, so we still have one more dry day to get out and enjoy. By the end of the day we will probably have clouds begin to thicken up, so there will be a little less sunshine!

Friday, we see rain move in during the day and pretty much hang around all day as our storm system rides along a stalled out front on the edge of our ‘Bermuda high’. Eventually this storm does sort of dislodge our high pressure during the day, beginning to push it further out to sea. While this will cool us off after Friday, it gives our storm a chance to exit out to sea and not dump rain on us for days.

Saturday, we have the last bits of rain sticking around for the morning before heading off to sea. We’ve cooled off quite a bit back towards the 50s for most but overall it will still be fairly pleasant, and slightly above average temperature wise.

Sunday, will be fairly similar to Saturday temperature wise with highs in the mid 50s. We will dry out though and end the weekend on a nice note. Winds will be on the table to as it will likely be a fairly breezy day as we track another rain maker for the work week.

In the extended forecast, a few more storm signals are popping their head in. As are some signs of another big warm up. For the most part it looks like a standard spring-like pattern. Swings from warm to cold and some intermittent rain. A little frustrating for now, but eventually we’ll begin to even out into April! Just have some patience.

Be sure to follow the StormTracker 59 team on Facebook and Twitter for updates, and don’t forget to download the StormTracker 59 app which is available on Google Play and the App Store. Spring is nearly upon us, it’s time to start your severe weather season preparations, including purchasing a NOAA weather radio for your home.

TUESDAY:

Looking sunny. Highs near 60.

WEDNESDAY:

Dry and warmer. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

THURSDAY:

Last dry day. Highs in the low 60s.

FRIDAY:

Some showers. Highs in the low 60s.

SATURDAY:

Shower chances linger. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Drying out briefly. Highs in the low 50s

MONDAY:

A few showers. Chilly. Lows in the 40s.

TUESDAY:

Rain. Highs in the 50s.