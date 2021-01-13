Sunny, and Mild Again

A FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR TAZEWELL COUNTY UNTIL 9AM THIS MORNING

For Wednesday we bring back sunshine and temperatures will be slightly warmer than what we saw on Tuesday. Highs are expected to make it to the low and mid 40s. There will be even more sunshine tomorrow and we will likely see a lot of the left over snow melt away.

Thursday we keep it quiet, and sunny for everyone. Highs will likely be the warmest of the week this day with many into the 40s an possibly even a shot at the low 50s for the coal fields. High pressure to our south is at it’s peak strength at this point in the week.

Friday starts out nice with highs near where they were on Thursday, but this time our warmer than average highs signal a bigger change as a cold front is waiting just off to our west. Holding off until the latter half of the day we should be able to squeeze in some early morning sun, before turning cloudy with showers by the evening commute. Winds will likely be a bit gusty along this front as well.

Generally unsettled conditions continue behind the front into Saturday. Moisture is getting brought down from the Great Lakes which means we have a good set-up for some widespread upslope snows to occur through the western half of the region. It’ll be noticeably cooler too as highs are only expected into the 30s for most.

Sunday some lingering snow showers remain a possibility but chances are low. Still a bit brisk for most with highs in the low to mid 30s across the board, winds at least are dying down at this point making being outdoors slightly more bearable.

Monday, quieter but still cloudy weather settles back in for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, unfortunately it’s still going to be cold despite a southerly winds best effort to bring in some warmer air. A southerly wind here is at least an indication in the extended forecast of some warmer days ahead.

Tuesday see’s some slow improvement in the temperatures but in reality it just brings us up to average as we head towards the middle of the week. Clouds remain in the forecast forecast which will hinder us getting any warmer.

In the extended forecast, we’ve seen on and off signals for stormy weather to originate somewhere in this time period. While there is more agreement for a storm to form, there still is not a lot to be said about what type of precipitation is likely with it!

WEDNESDAY:

Looking nice and sunny. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

More sun. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Dry to start, but rain and snow moves in later in the afternoon. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

SATURDAY:

Snow showers. Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY:

Lingering morning upslope snows. Highs in the 30s.

MONDAY:

A few snow showers. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY:

A quiet day. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Trending quieter, but still cloudy. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Looking stormy. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Unsettled again. Highs in the 40s.