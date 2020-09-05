Sunny and nice for the rest of the weekend!

Clear skies tonight and lower dew points will allow temperatures to drop into the low and mid 50s. It will be a much cooler night than what we have been dealing with over the last several evenings. You may want to grab a jacket if you plan on staying out late or getting up early on Sunday morning. It would even be a great night to open the windows and let in some fresh air.

Sunday brings more sunshine and warmer temperatures. We will see highs make it back into the upper 70s low 80s, but it will still be pretty pleasant out there. We are looking at similar conditions for Monday and Tuesday as well.

Rain looks to return by the middle and end of next week. Showers and storms are in the forecast Wednesday through Friday at this point, but we do look to dry out by next weekend. Luckily the several days of dry weather will help us lower the flooding threat for next week.

The long term forecast has a nice start to the next workweek but strong signals are pointing to mid-week to be our next good shot at a soaking rain. To far out to say for sure now, but we’ll keep you in the loop as we get closer. There are also signs of a nice cool down by next weekend but again to far out to really say so keep checking back!

Remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.

TONIGHT:

Skies clear. Chillier temperatures in the low and mid 50s.

SUNDAY:

Looking great! Highs in the 70s to near 80.

MONDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the upper 70s low 80s.

TUESDAY:

Sunny.. Highs in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Slight afternoon rain chances. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

THURSDAY:

Rain chances in the afternoon. Highs in the 80s.

FRIDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 70s.

SATURDAY:

Drying out. Highs around 70.

SUNDAY:

Small rain chances. Highs in the 70s.

MONDAY:

Fairly quiet. Highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY:

Quiet. Highs in the 70s.