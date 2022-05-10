A Frost Advisory is in effect for southeast Pocahontas county until 8am this morning.

Tuesday we continues to enjoy blue skies and dry weather. Winds move out of the south helping us reach the upper 70s and low 80s. Overnights get warmer too in the mid to upper 40s.

Wednesday, we should make a shot at the low 80s in a majority of the region. Plenty of sunshine is in the forecast and with light winds thanks to high pressure we should be able to heat up just enough. Don’t forget to stay hydrated!

Thursday will see a few passing clouds with plenty of sunshine and dry weather as high pressure continues to protect us. Temps still in the upper 70s for another nice day before rain returns for Friday.

Friday while faced with growing amounts of cloud cover will stay on the drier side during the daylight hours, showers will become more likely during the evening and overnight. Temperatures despite the added hurdle of the clouds should still get near 80 for most.

Saturday will be a day mixed with rain and sunshine to start. Showers build in for the afternoon with more frequency with a few passing non-severe thunderstorms. Temperatures maintain steadily into the 70s.

Sunday, more of the same from Saturday. Cloudy and generally unsettled weather continue. This will at least help to keep pollen levels on the lower side through this weekend. Highs in the 70s.

Monday, a passing front, depending on the exact timing, will bring another round of showers and storms through the afternoon hours. As of now no severe weather is expected. Highs in the lower 70s.

Through the extended forecast, we begin to dry out again after a brief spell of storms. We’ll have to watch these extended dry periods heading into this summer. It’s an easy way to end up in a drought! Highs stick to the 70s.

Severe weather season is here, so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date on the forecast so you can stay weather aware.

March means the start of WV Spring Fire Season. Remember you can only burn after 5 PM and before 7 AM each day. All fires must have a safety strip and you can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials. The fire must be attended at all times until it’s completely extinguished.

TUESDAY:

More Sunshine! Highs near upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Sunny and mild. Highs near 80.

THURSDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in near 80.

FRIDAY:

Isolated showers PM. Highs in the 70s.

SATURDAY:

Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY:

Showers and storms. Highs in the 70s.

MONDAY:

Stormy and cooler. Highs in the 60s.

TUESDAY:

AM Rain, mostly sunny PM. Highs in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 70s.

THURSDAY:

Some clouds. Highs in the 70s.