Tuesday clouds continue to fade as we bring back the sunshine! Temps climb back into the mid to upper 50s. It’ll still be windy at times as we see our winds shift direction from the northwest to the south-southeast. Wind speeds pushing 10-15mph with gusts upwards of 20mph at times. Clouds will thicken by the evening hours with rain and even a thunderstorm or two pushing in from the west late Tuesday night.

Tonight a cold front is expected to move in bringing heavy rain and even a rumble of thunder. Temps are mild compared to the last few nights as we stay in the 40s. Winds will become an issue for many with gusts upwards of 25-30mph early Wednesday morning. Severe weather is not expected for our region but standing water, small pea sized hail, and strong winds are possible with some of the stronger storms along the cold front expected pre-dawn through 9am Wednesday.

Wednesday we wake up to a few heavy downpours which will create localized high water in poor drainage areas and standing water on roadways. The morning commute will be slick to say the least. Winds will be howling around 25-30mph with 40+mph winds on higher ridges. Temps, however, warm to near 60 degrees by mid morning before crashing hard by dinner time into the 30s and 20s for overnight lows.

DECEMBER 1st – Thursday we feel the effects of the cold front from the previous day. Sunshine returns but not the warmth as we struggle our way to the low to mid 30s. The winds should subside as the day goes on but wind chills will still be an issue so bundle up. The sudden cold will also create slick travel with patch black ice. A fitting start to meteorological winter if we do say so ourselves.

TOYS FOR TOTS Friday we remain dry with sunshine and this time we bring back the warmth! We’ll see the 50s return across the region as we continue on our rollercoaster run this week. Be sure to stop by and see our 59News crew in Beckley, Princeton, and Lewisburg for our annual Toys for Tots drive!



Saturday we’ll still make our way to the 50s after a chilly start. Another quick hitting system is set to move in my mid morning bringing scattered showers at first with hit and miss heavy rain in the afternoon.

Sunday we start the day in the 30s with a few showers here and there. We’ll see the upper 40s and low 50s by the afternoon with cloudy skies and a few sprinkles here and there with us most of the day.

In your extended forecast the rollercoaster ride continues as far as rain chances go. Temps steady themselves a bit in or around the 50s however, a strong cold front is looking promising for the first week of December which looks to bring back that winter feel with a good chance at some flurries. We’ll keep you posted!

TUESDAY

Sunny start, clouds PM, stormy late. Highs in the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Rain, heavy at times. Windy. Temps falling. Highs in the mid 50s falling to 30s by dinner.

THURSDAY

Sun returns. Very Cold. Highs in the mid 30s.

FRIDAY

Sunny and warmer! Highs back in the 50s.

SATURDAY

Mix of sun/clouds. Rain moves in. Highs in the low 50s.

SUNDAY

Lingering showers, otherwise sunny. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY

More rain, some sun. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY

Showers, heavy at times. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Mtn. snow flurries AM, sunny PM. Highs in the 30s.