Sunny and warmer to start the week

DISCUSSION: We begin the work week off rather chilly outside, with temperatures starting out near the 30 degree mark. After getting the car started a bit early this morning, we won’t have to be concerned with too much more. It’ll be an easy drive to work, with sunny skies across the area to start the week.

Monday commute.

The afternoon is shaping up to be a rather nice one. Temperatures warm back up into the mid 50s across the area. That is above average for this time of year. We will see plenty of sunshine throughout the day and will keep things dry heading into the evening hours. This is good news for those travelling for the holidays.

Comfortable and sunny this afternoon.

Tuesday will be mostly dry as well too with highs even warmer near 60 degrees. A few showers may be possible late Tuesday night as another cold front approaches the area. This would be mainly as we approach the midnight hour. Temperatures Tuesday night will stay fairly mild as we only drop into the mid 40s.

Wednesday is a big travel day across the US. Our next storm system will also move in. For us it’s looking like all rain and mainly in the morning. It doesn’t look like a lot of rain here locally, those conditions could remain breezy heading into the afternoon. Be mindful if you find yourself driving next to big tractor trailers on the highway, as their vehicles are affected much more by stronger winds. If you are headed north, and out of state, the rain will be a bit heavier and even some snow will be possible in northern Ohio and parts of PA. Keep this in mind as you make your travel plans.

Most of the week looks pretty good for travel, Wed looking a bit rainy and breezy.

We dry out by Thanksgiving and the weather will be rather calm for the holiday. Temperatures will be stay a bit cooler for this time of year as highs will return to the 40s.

Black Friday will also be a pretty quiet day. Temperatures will begin to warm up a bit as highs are back in the upper 40s. We will see clouds build back in Friday night as our next system approaches.

Rain is back in the forecast for the weekend. Temperatures will be mild on Saturday, but rain will be likely throughout much of the day. Cooler air moves in for Sunday and Monday as showers and even wintry mix hang around.

Much of November has featured temperatures that are below average, which has allowed us to feel almost like winter at times. For the most part though, our daytime and overnight temperatures have stayed above the freezing mark of 32 degrees and most of our precipitation has fallen as rain. Changes are in store once over the next few weeks as snow becomes a more regular occurrence. To get a general idea of amounts, our average snowfall for the month of December is 12.9 inches (We normally pick up just between 2 to 3 inches in November).

10 Day Forecast.

TODAY:

Dry and sunny. Comfortable afternoon with hows in the 50s.

TONIGHT:

Clear and quiet night. Lows in the 30s.

TUESDAY:

Dry again with sunshine. Highs in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking unsettled with rain in the morning. Highs near 50.

THANKSGIVING DAY:

Drying and cooler with highs in the 40s.

BLACK FRIDAY:

Still quiet with highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Rain returns. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

A few more showers likely. Some mixing. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Some snow possible. Cooler. Highs in the low 40s.

TUESDAY:

Looking drier, but cold. Highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Quiet. Cool. Highs in the 40s.