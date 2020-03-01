Sunny end to the weekend, then rain returns

An advisory for black ice is in effect for Mercer, Western Greenbrier, Tazewell, Bland through Sunday morning.

DISCUSSION:

For our Saturday night we’ll stay partly cloudy and dry. Overnight lows will be very cold, in the teens. Our friends at the National Weather Service have an advisory for Western Greenbrier, Mercer, Tazewell, Bland, and others for black ice tonight through tomorrow morning. Be very careful tonight and heading out the door tomorrow.

Brrr. Fuzzy slippers alert.

More sunshine is on tap for Sunday and we try to warm up a bit as highs are back in the 40s and even 50s.

Sunday forecast.

We start this coming week off with some rain, but temperatures look to be well above average at that point. Look for on and off showers to arrive Monday with more steady rain coming in Tuesday. Highs on Monday will be in the 50s, while Tuesday could bring temperatures in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 50s are possible again on Wednesday. The milder air is from our next big storm system approaching the area and pulling in a lot of warm air and moisture. Steady rainfall is looking likely as this system arrives during the second half of the day. We’ll have to keep an close eye on this system as we get closer in time. Flooding may be possible, especially Wednesday evening. Temperatures dip again after this passes, and Thursday is looking to feel a bit cooler. Some lingering showers may stick around Thursday in the early morning before we dry out. We look to stay quiet heading into next weekend with seasonal temperatures, then moving into next week we’ll be mild with the next chance of showers coming in Tuesday.

10-day forecast.



TONIGHT:

Dry, frigid. Lows in the teens.

SUNDAY :

Dry, clouds moving in late with highs in the 50s.

MONDAY :

Rain arrives for the afternoon. Cool, highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY:

Rain throughout the day. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain, maybe even a rumble of thunder. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

A lingering shower then dry. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Dry with highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Still dry. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY:

Mild, partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Mild, slight chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

