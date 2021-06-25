Sunny Friday ahead, unsettled at times this weekend

Friday, we’ll start out sunny for most with clouds building as the day goes on. Highs should be back in the 80s for most with winds picking up a bit out of the south. Overnight the chance of a stray shower will grow ahead of an approaching low.





Clouds will be noticeable on Saturday, but they likely won’t do much rain-wise across the region until late as we head towards Sunday. Overall we will still see some breaks of sun through the day that combined with winds out of the southeast will make for a fairly hot and humid day in the 80s. Any showers we do see will be isolated and short-lived.

Sunday, we will see on and off showers and storms as our moisture feed off to the south continues to provide heat and humidity for them. Some of our storm chances throughout the day may also be influenced by a stalled out frontal boundary off to our west thats stuck on the outer edge of a strong high pressure. Highs in the 80s expected.

Monday, more showers and storms are possible through the afternoon hours as the heat of the day picks up. It’s likely due to high pressure we’ll see more sun than clouds which will help to further our storm coverage through the afternoon. Highs remain in the 80s.

Tuesday sees another rise of showers and isolated storms through the daytime. Most of these storms will be fueled by the sun coming through the cloud cover, so once the day ends so will most of the showers and storms. Highs will be back to the mid-80s for most.

By Wednesday, if you haven’t picked up on the trend we’re expecting rain and hot, humid conditions. Most rain will fall through the afternoon hours but a few showers in the morning can’t be ruled out. We’ll also have to be mindful of areas that have seen the most rain by now. A few places might be seeing additional run-off due to saturated ground conditions. Highs will be in the 80s again.

As our stalled out front off to the west gains some steam and begins to move closer more widespread rain will start to come alongside the normal storms fueled by just how hot it is. All that means is more of us are likely to see rain than previous days. Highs stick the 80s.

In the extended forecast, the front finally passes and begins to cool us off but we’re not exactly dry yet. Highs return to the upper 70s, but rain chances hold on for now.

FRIDAY:

Dry and warm with showers moving in late. Highs in the 80s.

SATURDAY:

A few isolated showers. Highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY:

A few isolated showers. Highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY:

Iso. Showers Poss. PM. Highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY:

Chance showers, mainly during the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

WEDNESDAY:

Still looking unsettled. Highs in the upper 80s.

THURSDAY:

Rain, thunderstorms, humid. Highs in the 80s.

FRIDAY:

Rain still possible. Highs in the 80s.

SATURDAY:

Still chances for rain. Highs in the 70s and 80s.

SUNDAY:

Isolated showers and storms. Highs in the 70s.