Sunny skies are back as we start the weekend

DISCUSSION: A pretty nice weekend is on tap for us. High pressure builds back in today and brings back sunny conditions. After a cold start, we will warm up to the upper 40s by the afternoon, which is close to average for this time of December.

Sunday looks to be even warmer with temperatures making it very close to 50. While clouds will increase ahead of our next storm system, we should stay pretty rain free until we start out the work week.

Warmer temperatures in the upper 50s are in store for Monday. Rain does begin to move in however and will continue into Tuesday. Rain could get heavy Tuesday afternoon, but will be mainly rain as highs are back in the 50s. Cold air moves in Tuesday night and lingering moisture could switch to wintry mix by early Wednesday morning before we clear out for Wednesday afternoon. We will be cooler at that point with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Much of November featured temperatures that are below average, which has allowed us to feel almost like winter at times. For the most part though, our daytime and overnight temperatures have stayed above the freezing mark of 32 degrees and most of our precipitation has fallen as rain. Changes are in store this month though as snow becomes a more regular thing every week. To get a general idea of amounts, our average snowfall for the month of December is 12.9 inches (We normally pick up just between 2 to 3 inches in November).

10 Day Forecast.

TODAY:

Quiet and sunny with highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Still dry. More clouds, but warmer. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY:

Rain possible. Still mild with highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

More showers. Some could be heavy at times. Mixing possible heading into Wednesday. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Lingering mix early. Then clearing. Highs in the 30s.

THURSDAY:

Dry and cool with highs near 40.

FRIDAY:

Showers return. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

SATURDAY:

Looking unsettled. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Lingering mix. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.