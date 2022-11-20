WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT: A Wind Chill Advisory is in place for portions of western Greenbrier and Pocahontas Counties until 10 AM on Sunday. This means that cold weather is expected, so much so that cold and breezy conditions could cause frostbite or hypothermia. It is best to make sure you are dressed appropriately and cover up if outside.

Sunday is a very cold and blustery day! An area of high pressure remaining to our west and an area of low pressure to our north will create a tight pressure gradient and allow the wind to ramp up. Colder air will also be infiltrating itself into the area, with highs only in the upper 20s! Factor in the wind and we will have wind chills in the teens at times during the afternoon – bundle up!

Monday brings warmer weather back into the area, with high pressure shifting to our east into Virginia. That’ll give us a southeasterly breeze and allow temperatures to jump up into the middle 40s – that’s still below average but MUCH better than Sunday if you like the warmer weather!

Tuesday continues the warming trend with mostly sunny conditions and high temperatures pushing to near 50 degrees! That’s going to feel like a sauna compared to what we have experienced lately.

Wednesday is looking good as well – partly to mostly sunny skies and temperatures warming up into the lower 50s – that’s seasonal for this time of year!

Thanksgiving is trending to be a mostly dry one, which will be perfect to celebrate the holiday. Expect mostly sunny to partly sunny skies and highs in the lower 50s, once again another warm day for the mountain state. But rain showers will pick up a little into Thursday night so enjoy the fairly dry morning and afternoon

Black Friday is trending to bring back the rain showers into the region. Were expecting a few showers to pick up early Friday morning with more isolated showers continuing into the afternoon. We will still be in the upper 40s, low 50s for temperatures.

Saturday will once again be a mostly cloudy day with a chance of a few more lingering showers in our area. They will be isolated at times so will not be a complete washout for Saturday.

In your extended day forecast we’re watching out for your Thanksgiving holiday forecast. With such a big travel weekend, it does look like we’ll see the chance of showers the week of Thanksgiving but we’re also seeing warmer temperatures too. We’ll keep you posted as we get closer. Remember, despite cold temps, fall fire season is still upon us. As we saw this season already, brush and forest fires can start and spread quickly. With not so many rainy days in the forecast, crispy conditions can be expected once again in the next few weeks. Be mindful of burning bans and make sure to follow them closely.

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny – VERY cold and breezy! Highs in the upper 20s with wind chills in the teens at times.

MONDAY

Mostly sunny and finally a bit warmer. Highs in the middle 40s.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny skies continue – warmer. Highs around 50.

WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny and seasonal with highs in the lower 50s.

THANKSGIVING

Partly sunny with increasing clouds late. Highs in the lower 50s. Not bad for the turkey day!

BLACK FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy with showers possible. Highs in the upper 40s.

SATURDAY

Mostly cloudy with lingering snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

SUNDAY

Mostly cloud and still chilly. Highs in the low 40s.

MONDAY

Mostly sunny skies and a little warmer. Highs in the lows 50s.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny again. Highs in the low 50s.