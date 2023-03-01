Wednesday morning is a mild one as we see temperatures start out in the near the 50 mark! A southern flow will allow our temperatures to rise gradually throughout the day. Expect temperatures to be near the 70s with today looking to stay dry with plenty of sunshine to spare! Enjoy the break as we have clouds coming through the evening and rain showers coming through tonight.

Thursday morning has the clouds again to start yet it will be a warm one as we’re near the 50 mark! Scattered showers will return as a low-pressure system crosses with an eventual stalled front down to our south. Most of the showers will fall in the morning with the afternoon drying out for the most part. Be on the lookout for slick roads and ponding issues as you go through your Thursday commute. Despite the clouds cover, expect temperatures to be in the 60s.

Friday continues Thursdays unsettled weather but looks to bring better chances for widespread showers. A warm front will lift in the morning, bringing in showers to start our Friday morning commute. It will also be a mild morning with many near the 50s. We enjoy a break by late morning, early afternoon with an eventual cold front bringing in more showers. Some of these showers will be heavy at times and we once again will see breezy conditions once both fronts pass. Friday will look to continue the week’s warm trend as we get into the 60s.

Saturday will start off cold as colder air sinks in. Expect many to be in the 30s for the morning. A few lingering mountain showers early in the morning but we should start to settle down into the afternoon. Don’t expect too much sunshine however as it will be a mostly cloudy start to the weekend. Colder air continues into the evening as we only get into the 40s.

Sunday will see the clouds from Saturday begin to break apart and we should see a mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon! Many will start in the chilly 30s, but the sun will help us warm up into the 50s. A dry end to the weekend and a perfect day to go out and enjoy the last little bit of the Winter season that we have left.

Monday is also appearing to be a dry day as well! We start out in the 30s for the morning, but we get into the 50s by the afternoon. Compared to our last Monday, this one is gearing up to be a great weather start to our new work week!

Tuesday looks to end out 3 day dry spell with a few isolated showers returning. Were in the cold 20s to start the morning but we gradually warm up into the 50s for the afternoon. While Tuesday is a bit of a gloomy day, the rest of the week ahead is trending to be rather dry!

In your extended forecast, March 1st is the start of our Spring Fire Season, which lasts until May 31st. Keep in mind of local fire laws during this time and attend all outdoor fires until they are completely out. As far as weather goes, the first full week in March is gearing up to be a mostly dry one with plenty of sunshine. We will see if Old Man Winter can make one more surprise appearance this Winter season.

WEDNESDAY

Afternoon sunshine, showers overnight. Highs near the 70s.

THURSDAY

Scattered showers, mostly in the morning. Highs in the middle 60s.

FRIDAY

Gusty showers, heavy at times. Highs in the middle 60s.

SATURDAY

Cold morning, dry afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

SUNDAY

Sunny skies. Highs near the 50s.

MONDAY

Sunshine continues. Highs in the upper 50s.

TUESDAY

Few isolated showers, mostly cloudy. Highs in the middle 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 50s.

THURSDAY

Sunny skies. Cooler. Highs in the middle 40s.

FRIDAY

Staying dry and sunny. Highs in the middle 40s.