Tonight keeps skies partly to mostly clear, much like what we have seen this afternoon with low temperatures in the upper 50s. A few instances of patchy fog can’t be ruled out but the fog should not be widespread.

Wednesday could bring a few storms into the region for the afternoon with a bit of southerly breeze ushering in warmer and slightly more humid air but most are dry with partly sunny skies and high temperatures in the upper 70s. Most of the showers and storms will be confined to the mountains.

Thursday we kick off the State Fair of West Virginia on a rainy note with numerous scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder expected with a storm system crossing through the area. Our StormTracker 59 app can alert you of lightning in your area with preset cities, giving you a heads up when storms approach the fairgrounds. Though there will be some breaks, expect the umbrellas to be a favorite accessory Thursday no matter where you’re located in southern West Virignia, with off-an-on showers likely. High temperatures are cool under overcast, cloudy skies in the middle 70s. A few towns in our region could see more than an inch of rain. Though the threat for flooding overall is low, an instance or two of nuisance high water issue spots can’t be ruled out.

Friday looks to be a great wrap to the work week, with a good bit of sunshine with high pressure in control. High temperatures will rebound to around 80 degrees.

Saturday continues the trend of occasional showers and storms on the weekend, with primarily heat and humidity-driven storms possible in the afternoon. Severe storms aren’t expected but the storms that do fire up will be slow movers. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 80s.

Sunday continues the trend of a few scattered downpours in the afternoon – can’t we get a break on the weekend!? High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 80s once again. There does look to be plenty of dry time at least!

Monday unfortunately is trending a bit wetter, with another storm system scooting through to our north. As a result, showers will be possible with high temperatures near 80 degrees.

Tuesday, however, looks better with plenty of sunshine and just an isolated stray shower, with highs in the lower 80s.

Looking ahead in your extended forecast, the summertime warmth is looking promising to return toward the middle of August with a ridge of high pressure returning. A few good days of dry weather and sunshine as a result look likely for the second half of the fair.

TONIGHT

Partly to mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Isolated mountain storm or two. Highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY

Showers likely at times. Highs in the middle 70s.

FRIDAY

Stray AM sprinkle, plenty of PM sun. Highs near 80.

SATURDAY

Pesky afternoon shower or two. Highs in the lower to middle 80s.

SUNDAY

Pop-up storms possible, some dry time. Highs in the lower to middle 80s.

MONDAY

Few showers possible. Highs near 80.

TUESDAY

Partly sunny, isolated sprinkle. Highs in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny. Nice! Highs in the lower to middle 80s.

THURSDAY

Isolated storms. Highs in the lower 80s.

FRIDAY

Isolated storms. Highs in the middle 80s.