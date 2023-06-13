Tuesday looks like it will give us a tiny break from the rainfall and give us time to recover from yesterday. After a chilly start in the morning, morning lows on Tuesday will be near the 50 degree mark, we’ll bring back a fair mix of sunshine and clouds for the late morning before mostly sunny skies return for a majority of the afternoon. The first half, including several portions of the afternoon on Tuesday, appears to be trending on the dry side so go out and enjoy it! Despite the sunshine, our afternoon highs on Tuesday will only reach the low 70s.

Tuesday night will move away from the dry conditions and bring back the rain showers. A low-pressure system up near the Great Lakes will push rain showers into portions of southern West Virginia and Virginia. It will start off with a few isolated showers early on Tuesday evening and then gradually become more scattered into Wednesday morning. A mostly cloudy night where our overnight lows will be in the low 50s.

Wednesday appears to bring back better rain chances when compared to Tuesday. Wednesday morning starts off mostly cloudy with a few showers possible thanks to a lingering low-pressure system up to the north. This system will continue to push down the rain chances, though it will depend on location. As it stands right now, anyone who lives or travels near or above the I-64 corridor will see the best rain chances. Anyone near the southern state line of West Virginia and Virginia will see less likely chances of rain on Wednesday. These showers will linger through the afternoon before mostly fizzling out by the evening. The mostly cloudy skies and rain chances will drop our afternoon highs again and keep them in the upper 60s.

Thursday will switch gears again and give us another break from the showers. Your Thursday morning will start off partly cloudy with temperatures in the middle 50s. The bulk of the morning and afternoon will see plenty of dry time and more sunshine when compared to Wednesday. A brief high-pressure system will settle in for Thursday and allow for a fairly dry day. Currently setting up to be a great day for anyone interested to get outside and enjoy some summertime fun! Another weather disturbance will look to come through Thursday night so dust off the rain gear once again for Friday morning. The sunshine we do see for Thursday will help our afternoon highs into the middle 70s.

Friday morning will start off with a bit more cloud cover and another chance for some more showers and storms. Our low-pressure system up north will bring in one more chance for some showers before sliding off to the east. At this time, the bulk of the showers will be during the morning hours and once again concentrated across our eastern mountain counties. The lowlands, however, look to remain fairly dry at this time. The chance of rain will once again fade away by the time Friday evening rolls around. We should see a few breaks with some sunshine, which will help our afternoon highs get into the upper 70s.

Saturday begins the weekend with a few clouds and morning lows near the 50 degree mark. To start the weekend, Saturday is gearing up to be a great start to the weekend. We are trending on the dry side for now, though we will continue to keep an eye on this for the remainder of the week. As for now, Saturday will see plenty of clouds and sunshine for the morning and afternoon. If you have got any free time this weekend, try to see if you can make plans for anything outdoors. Afternoon highs for Saturday will trend back into the upper 70s.

Sunday ends the weekend off with more chances for rain and storms. A low-pressure system appears to develop across our area on Sunday, which will bring in both chances for showers and possibly a few thunderstorms with some daytime heating. Afternoon highs for Sunday will make a run for the upper 70s after many wake up in the upper 50s.

Monday will begin the new work week with temperatures starting off in the 50s under partly cloudy skies. With some daytime heating in the late morning and afternoon, the chance for a few isolated showers and storms remains possible. Thus, before heading out the door for Monday, make sure to have some rain gear on standby once the afternoon rolls around. We will see a few breaks throughout the day, which will help our temperatures reach into the 80s.

In your extended forecast, we continue to stick with the summerlike temperatures. Next Sunday through Monday will bring our temperatures down a little with more cloud cover expected. Afternoon highs for both days will be near the 80 degree mark. This looks to continue into the following work week as next Tuesday through Thursday sees temperatures either in the low 80s or the upper 70s. Summertime showers and storms remain possible Sunday through Thursday, but hopefully we’ll see plenty of breaks for everyone to still go out and enjoy the weather.

TUESDAY

Sunny and dry. Highs in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Scattered showers, mainly up north. Highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY

Trending dry, another sunny day. Highs in the middle 70s.

FRIDAY

A few storms are possible, mostly in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY

Dry start to the weekend. Highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY

Afternoon isolated storms possible. Highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY

Isolated storms to begin work week. Highs near the 80 mark.

TUESDAY

A few storms possible again. Highs in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny, afternoon storm remains possible. Highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY

A few stray showers possible. Highs in the upper 70s.